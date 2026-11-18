For the first time in the tournament’s history, the national finals were held as part of a music and cultural festival. Red Bull Half Court joined BREDx at Etihad Live on Yas Island, with basketball, live music, fashion, food and street culture forming part of the two-day event.

The teams secured their places at the World Final in the Philippines on December 5, where they will represent the UAE against some of the best grassroots three-on-three basketball sides from around the world.

In the women’s final, Team Hoop w Back claimed the title with an 11-7 victory, securing their second Red Bull Half Court UAE championship. The team had previously won the competition in 2024, earning a place at the World Final in New York.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.