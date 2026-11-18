Team Akatsuki and Team Hoop w Back crowned UAE champions in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Two UAE teams will head to Manila in December after Team Akatsuki and Team Hoop w Back were crowned national champions at the 2026 Red Bull Half Court finals in Abu Dhabi.
The teams secured their places at the World Final in the Philippines on December 5, where they will represent the UAE against some of the best grassroots three-on-three basketball sides from around the world.
The UAE National Finals took place on November 13 and 14, bringing together 16 qualifying teams, with eight men’s and eight women’s sides competing for the two titles.
For the first time in the tournament’s history, the national finals were held as part of a music and cultural festival. Red Bull Half Court joined BREDx at Etihad Live on Yas Island, with basketball, live music, fashion, food and street culture forming part of the two-day event.
In the women’s final, Team Hoop w Back claimed the title with an 11-7 victory, securing their second Red Bull Half Court UAE championship. The team had previously won the competition in 2024, earning a place at the World Final in New York.
Team Akatsuki took the men’s crown after beating their opponents 15-11 in the final to complete the UAE championship double.
The action began with the quarterfinals on Friday, before Saturday’s semi-finals determined the four finalists.
Both teams will now turn their attention to Manila, where they will carry the UAE’s hopes into the global competition.