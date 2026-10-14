UAE business leaders to tackle multigenerational leadership challenge at Dubai forum

Leadership Redefined by InsuranceMarket.ae and Gulf News will take place on 22 October
The UAE workplace has never been so mixed. Traditionalists, baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z now work side by side, each shaped by different experiences and carrying different expectations of what good leadership looks like.
At the same time, change is constant, family businesses and scale-ups are preparing for the next line of leaders, and companies in fast-growing sectors are competing hard to attract and keep emerging local and regional talent. For those at the top, leading across age groups has become a test of strategy as much as of management style.
These questions will be up for discussion at Leadership Redefined: Uniting Five Generations in a High Growth Market, presented by InsuranceMarket.ae in association with Gulf News, on October 22 at Clubhouse, InsuranceMarket.ae HQ, Motor City, Dubai.
The forum is the second event in the four-month Work Reimagined series, jointly presented by InsuranceMarket.ae and Gulf News. The series opened on September 14 with Work Reimagined UAE: The Next Era of HR, Culture & Employee Experience, which looked at how HR is evolving into a strategic business partner. The next editions will be in November and December.
Leadership Redefined builds on that conversation and turns to the leaders who shape culture, guide multigenerational teams and decide who steps up next. It will bring together CEOs, business owners, entrepreneurs, chief human resources officers (CHROs) and senior HR executives to explore how to lead across generations, practise empathetic and adaptive leadership, plan next-generation succession and make culture a strategic differentiator.
“Today’s workplace brings together people from different generations, each shaped by different experiences, expectations and ways of working. The challenge for leaders is not to make everyone think or work the same way, but to create an environment where those differences become a strength. This requires leadership to become more empathetic and adaptive, with managers acting as coaches who listen, guide and help people navigate constant change,” said Avinash Babur, Founder & Chairman, Alfred Holdings.
“It also means building a culture where values are reflected in everyday behaviour and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders to emerge. In a diverse and rapidly evolving workplace like the UAE, organisations that can unite generations around a shared sense of purpose will be better positioned to build stronger teams and sustain growth,” added Babur.
The event opens with a keynote on preventive health as a retention anchor and how proactive care can address absenteeism and presenteeism. Two panel discussions will follow, one on digital health equity across a multigenerational workforce and one on physical vitality and hybrid ergonomics to support a working life that may span 50 years.
The sessions are designed to give HR leaders a practical view of where people strategy is heading and how these changes are influencing business decisions.
The forum will also create opportunities for senior HR and business leaders to connect, exchange experiences and build valuable professional relationships through dedicated networking sessions.
For more information and to register, visit https://event.gulfnews.com/WorkReimaginedUAE1