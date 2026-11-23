UAE's top university leaders gather to debate who will lead higher education in 2035
Gulf News will host The University Reset Forum 2026 tomorrow, bringing together the UAE's leading chancellors, university presidents, vice chancellors, deans and senior higher education decision-makers to discuss the future of universities and the bold decisions needed to shape it.
Held from 9am to 2pm at the Gulf News Conference Hall in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) 2, the inaugural forum is themed Reimagining Higher Education: Who Will Lead in 2035?
Unlike a conventional academic conference, the forum is designed as a closed-door, executive-level dialogue for a carefully curated audience. Instead of lengthy presentations, it prioritises thought-provoking conversations, strategic collaboration and actionable outcomes. It is also the first forum of its kind in the UAE to focus squarely on the leadership decisions facing universities, from academic purpose and business strategy to research priorities and relationships with students, employers and society.
Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, will deliver the keynote, The next big leap for UAE universities, on how the country can strengthen its higher education ecosystem, attract global talent and build institutions with greater international influence. The forum is hosted by Gulf News under the leadership of its CEO, Vijay Veghela.
The first panel, The Degree Under Pressure: Is Higher Education Delivering on Its Promise?, will examine the changing value of a degree amid AI, shifting employer expectations, rising costs and the growth of micro-credentials. Panellists are Rajinder Sharma, Head of Global College, Heriot-Watt University Dubai; Dr Praveen Gupta, Dean, School of Business, Amity University Dubai; and Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.
The second, Building World-Class Universities: Can the UAE Become a Global Knowledge Powerhouse?, will explore how UAE institutions can build stronger research cultures, commercialise discoveries, attract international talent and develop distinctive academic identities. Speakers include Prof. Madapusi Srinivasan, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, and Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean, Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare.
The event also includes a guided tour of the Gulf News print facility, followed by lunch and networking.