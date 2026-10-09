Gulf Medical University tops global rankings for International Outlook in THE 2027

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, said: “Entering THE’s World University Rankings for the first time and going straight to #1 in the world for International Outlook speaks a lot about who we are. Healthcare has no borders, and neither does education. This recognition belongs to our students, our faculty and our partners, and to the UAE, a country that opened its doors to the world and made a result like this possible. We will keep building on it as we strengthen our research and academic performance across every pillar.”