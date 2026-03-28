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Abu Dhabi police chief reviews emergency response readiness amid regional tensions

Field visit to crisis management centre focuses on coordination and public safety

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi tours the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi tours the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi.
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Abu Dhabi’s top police official has carried out a field visit to the emirate’s main emergency response hub to review how well it is prepared to handle any fallout from the current regional situation.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and head of the emirate’s emergencies and crisis management team, toured the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi. The visit focused on checking response systems, ongoing operations and overall readiness.

Inside the operations centre

During the visit, Al Muhairi was briefed on how the centre tracks developments and coordinates action across different entities. He toured operations rooms and specialised units, where teams monitor information in real time and respond quickly to any changes on the ground.

Officials explained how data is shared between departments and how roles are clearly defined within a unified system. This setup allows authorities to act swiftly and adjust plans as situations evolve.

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Focus on continuity and daily life

The centre’s management also outlined measures in place to ensure that daily life continues smoothly in the emirate, even during periods of uncertainty. These include plans to maintain essential services and keep government operations running without disruption.

Authorities said the system is designed to remain effective under different scenarios, with strong coordination between entities helping to support stability.

Leadership stresses preparedness

Al Muhairi said preparedness remains a top priority, with a strong focus on coordination across government bodies to manage risks and protect public safety.

He noted that Abu Dhabi has a flexible system that is constantly updated to keep pace with changing conditions. He also expressed confidence in the teams working at the centre, praising their readiness and ability to respond efficiently.

Round-the-clock monitoring

The visit highlighted the centre’s role as a key part of Abu Dhabi’s response framework. Operating around the clock, it brings together different entities to ensure a quick and organised response to any situation.

Authorities said such field visits reflect a hands-on approach to oversight, aimed at strengthening performance and ensuring the emirate remains prepared to safeguard lives, property and essential services.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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