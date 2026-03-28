Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and head of the emirate’s emergencies and crisis management team, toured the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi. The visit focused on checking response systems, ongoing operations and overall readiness.

Abu Dhabi’s top police official has carried out a field visit to the emirate’s main emergency response hub to review how well it is prepared to handle any fallout from the current regional situation.

During the visit, Al Muhairi was briefed on how the centre tracks developments and coordinates action across different entities. He toured operations rooms and specialised units, where teams monitor information in real time and respond quickly to any changes on the ground.

Officials explained how data is shared between departments and how roles are clearly defined within a unified system. This setup allows authorities to act swiftly and adjust plans as situations evolve.

The centre’s management also outlined measures in place to ensure that daily life continues smoothly in the emirate, even during periods of uncertainty. These include plans to maintain essential services and keep government operations running without disruption.

Authorities said the system is designed to remain effective under different scenarios, with strong coordination between entities helping to support stability.

The visit highlighted the centre’s role as a key part of Abu Dhabi’s response framework. Operating around the clock, it brings together different entities to ensure a quick and organised response to any situation.

He noted that Abu Dhabi has a flexible system that is constantly updated to keep pace with changing conditions. He also expressed confidence in the teams working at the centre, praising their readiness and ability to respond efficiently.

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