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UAE air defences intercept 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones from Iran on March 28

Blatant Iranian attacks have killed 11 and injured 178 in the UAE since the war began

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Ministry of Defence said it remains at a high level of readiness to respond to any threats.
The Ministry of Defence said it remains at a high level of readiness to respond to any threats.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones launched from Iran on March 28, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry added that since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,872 drones.

The attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the Armed Forces while performing their national duty, as well as a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the military. Eight civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities were also killed, while 178 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The injured included nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

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The Ministry of Defence said it remains at a high level of readiness to respond to any threats and will continue to confront attempts to undermine the country’s security, safeguarding its sovereignty, stability and national interests.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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