Ras Al Khaimah Police announce military vehicle movement near airport

Field exercise begins at 4pm; motorists urged to use alternative routes
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a field exercise at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport today, Thursday, October 29, involving the movement of military vehicles.
The exercise, scheduled for 4pm, is part of regular plans to improve operational readiness and will be conducted in cooperation with strategic partners, police said in a notice shared on their official social media account.
Police urged motorists to give priority to vehicles and personnel taking part in the exercise and to use alternative routes.
The public was also advised not to take photographs or spread rumours during the drill.
Ras Al Khaimah Police thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.