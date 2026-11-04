Lions' Campbell has movement in lower body after neck injury

The 26-year-old player expressed optimism about his progress in a statement
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell said Wednesday he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress in his upper body after suffering a neck injury during last weekend's NFL game.
Campbell remained lying face down on the floor after making a tackle in the Lions' clash with Minnesota, was carted off the field, and has remained hospitalised since.
After the team said signs were positive for Campbell's recovery, the 26-year-old player expressed optimism about his progress in a statement issued via the Lions' social media.
"I'm incredibly encouraged by the progress I've made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I'm continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body," said Campbell.
"I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better."
Speaking to media later Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said receiving the update direct from his player "means a lot".
"That's powerful in itself. You know, more than hearing it from me or anybody else. Those are his and his family's words, so that's powerful," he said.
"That always helps to know that he's improving, because at this point that's all you're looking for, is just to know that he is improving," said Campbell.
"This thing, the status is changing every eight hours, 10 hours, in a good way."
The 26-year-old from Iowa was a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Lions, chosen 18th overall.
Campbell had a career-best season for Detroit in 2025 with 89 solo tackles, five sacks and 176 combined tackles. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two.
The Lions signed Campbell last May to a four-year contract extension worth $81 million.
The injury occurred during Detroit's 19-15 NFL victory Sunday over previously unbeaten Minnesota.
After making his third tackle of the contest by stopping Minnesota tight end TJ Hockenson, Campbell remained prone on the floor, and was placed onto a backboard by medical personnel.