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Dubai, Abu Dhabi police announce strategic drills on November 5

Residents urged to avoid drill sites and refrain from taking photos or videos

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai, Abu Dhabi police announce strategic drills on November 5

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police will conduct separate strategic exercises on Thursday morning, November 5, with residents urged to stay away from the designated areas and avoid taking photographs or videos.

Dubai Police said the exercise will take place at Dubai Sports City's Cricket Stadium at 9am, in collaboration with its strategic partners.

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In a post on X, the force urged community members to cooperate with authorities, keep away from the drill area and refrain from filming or photographing the exercise to ensure public safety.

Abu Dhabi Police also announced an exercise at 9am on Thursday in Al Dhafra, in coordination with its partners.

The force said the drill aims to assess readiness and strengthen response capabilities. Residents were asked not to approach the exercise location or take photographs.

Both announcements advised the public to follow safety instructions and avoid the designated areas while the exercises are under way.

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