Video: Abu Dhabi Police warn against reversing after missing exits, Dh500 fine

Police release footage of crashes caused by motorists reversing on busy roads
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, have released footage of traffic accidents caused by motorists reversing dangerously on roads to raise awareness of the risks this behaviour poses to road users.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate warned against reversing vehicles, particularly after missing exits or diversions.
Police said sudden stops and reversing on roads could confuse motorists approaching from behind and lead to serious collisions, injuries, and property damage.
The directorate urged motorists who miss an exit to continue driving and use the next exit to reach their destination safely, rather than attempt to reverse.
Reversing dangerously carries a Dh500 fine and four black points. More serious offences involving driving in a manner that endangers lives or property can attract a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60 days' vehicle impoundment for light vehicles.