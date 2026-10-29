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Abu Dhabi introduces first dedicated number plates for autonomous vehicles

New Auto Drive and Test plates distinguish commercial services from pilot programmes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Under the new system, vehicles providing commercial autonomous transport services will carry number plates marked “Auto Drive”, while those participating in testing and pilot programmes will display plates marked “Test”.
Under the new system, vehicles providing commercial autonomous transport services will carry number plates marked “Auto Drive”, while those participating in testing and pilot programmes will display plates marked “Test”.
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Abu Dhabi has introduced its first dedicated number plates for autonomous vehicles, distinguishing between self-driving vehicles operating commercially and those undergoing testing and trials.

Under the new system, vehicles providing commercial autonomous transport services will carry number plates marked “Auto Drive”, while those participating in testing and pilot programmes will display plates marked “Test”.

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The initiative aims to make autonomous vehicles more easily identifiable on the emirate's roads while providing a clearer distinction between vehicles already offering commercial services and those still being evaluated.

The introduction of the dedicated plates marks another step in Abu Dhabi's efforts to develop a safer, more transparent and better-connected autonomous mobility ecosystem.

The move also reflects the emirate's continued focus on integrating self-driving technology into its transport network as it advances smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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