New Auto Drive and Test plates distinguish commercial services from pilot programmes
Abu Dhabi has introduced its first dedicated number plates for autonomous vehicles, distinguishing between self-driving vehicles operating commercially and those undergoing testing and trials.
Under the new system, vehicles providing commercial autonomous transport services will carry number plates marked “Auto Drive”, while those participating in testing and pilot programmes will display plates marked “Test”.
The initiative aims to make autonomous vehicles more easily identifiable on the emirate's roads while providing a clearer distinction between vehicles already offering commercial services and those still being evaluated.
The introduction of the dedicated plates marks another step in Abu Dhabi's efforts to develop a safer, more transparent and better-connected autonomous mobility ecosystem.
The move also reflects the emirate's continued focus on integrating self-driving technology into its transport network as it advances smart and sustainable mobility solutions.