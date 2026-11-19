The new design is now available at selected locations ahead of the winter festival
Abu Dhabi: Heading to Liwa Festival this winter? Motorists can now add a touch of the festival spirit to their vehicles with specially designed number plates celebrating one of the UAE's biggest heritage and sporting events.
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has launched special vehicle number plates featuring the Liwa International Festival 2027 logo, giving car owners a new way to celebrate the upcoming event.
The festival will take place in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027, bringing together cultural celebrations, community activities and sporting competitions.
The special plates feature the festival's distinctive red logo alongside the Abu Dhabi emblem and the vehicle's registration number.
Motorists can choose between short and long number plate formats, allowing them to add the festival-themed design to their vehicles.
Vehicle owners can obtain the new plates at designated Driver and Vehicle Licensing service centres across Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi City
Main Driver and Vehicle Licensing Sector building (Muroor)
Al Salama building
Al Ain
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centre – Falaj Hazza
Al Dhafra
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centre – Bada Zayed
His Excellency Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the initiative offers motorists another way to take part in the celebrations.
“The launch of these number plates reflects the centre’s commitment to providing services that respond to the interests of community members and offer new opportunities to participate in prominent occasions and events. This initiative also enables vehicle owners to express their connection to Liwa International Festival and celebrate its distinctive identity as one of the UAE’s leading heritage and sporting events.”
For further information on obtaining the special number plates, motorists can:
Visit admobility.gov.ae
Call the Department of Municipalities and Transport's Service Support Centre on 800850.