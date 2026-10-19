Liwa University showcases 37 academic programmes at Najah Abu Dhabi 2026

Abu Dhabi: Liwa University is participating in the 20th edition of Najah Abu Dhabi 2026, which brings together more than 100 universities from over 20 countries and is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors. The University’s participation reflects its commitment to engaging directly with students and parents, introducing them to its academic programmes and educational opportunities, and highlighting the scholarships and financial assistance available to support students throughout their academic journeys.