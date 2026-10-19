Liwa University showcases 37 academic programmes to meet labour market needs at Najah Abu Dhabi 2026

Liwa University offers 37 academic programmes across diploma, bachelor’s and master’s
Liwa University is participating in the 20th edition of Najah Abu Dhabi 2026, which brings together more than 100 universities from over 20 countries and is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors. The University’s participation reflects its commitment to engaging directly with students and parents, introducing them to its academic programmes and educational opportunities, and highlighting the scholarships and financial assistance available to support students throughout their academic journeys.
Liwa University offers 37 academic programmes across diploma, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management, media, engineering, computing, and medical and health sciences. These programmes cater to a diverse range of student interests while addressing evolving labour market needs. Through its participation in the exhibition, the University provides prospective students with the opportunity to explore its academic offerings, understand admission requirements, and identify specialisations that align with their abilities, interests and future aspirations. Visitors can also learn about the financial support opportunities available to help them pursue higher education.
The quality of Liwa University’s academic offerings is reflected in its five-star rating from QS, a leading global organisation specialising in the analysis of the higher education sector. In addition, the University’s programmes hold accreditation from reputable local and international accreditation bodies across various disciplines, reinforcing its commitment to academic quality, continuous improvement and the delivery of high-quality educational outcomes.
The University’s pavilion is attracting interest from students and parents seeking information about available academic programmes and specialisations. The University’s team is providing details on fields of study, admission requirements, scholarships and financial assistance, while answering visitors’ enquiries and offering guidance to help them select educational pathways that suit their abilities and ambitions.
Commenting on the University’s participation, Prof. Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, said that the University’s presence at Najah Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects its commitment to engaging directly with students and parents, introducing them to the educational opportunities available, and helping them make informed academic decisions that align with their capabilities and future aspirations.
He emphasised that educational quality and equal opportunities are central to the University’s mission. Liwa University continues to develop its academic programmes, teaching methodologies and educational facilities, while providing scholarships and financial assistance to support students throughout their studies. The exhibition also offers an opportunity to highlight the programmes available at the University’s Abu Dhabi and Al Ain campuses and the modern learning environment it provides, combining theoretical knowledge with practical application.
Through its participation in Najah Abu Dhabi 2026, Liwa University reaffirms its commitment to providing quality higher education, expanding access to academic opportunities, and preparing graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to evolving labour market demands.