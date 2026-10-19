Liwa University showcases 37 academic programmes to meet labour market needs at Najah Abu Dhabi 2026

Liwa University offers 37 academic programmes across diploma, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management, media, engineering, computing, and medical and health sciences. These programmes cater to a diverse range of student interests while addressing evolving labour market needs. Through its participation in the exhibition, the University provides prospective students with the opportunity to explore its academic offerings, understand admission requirements, and identify specialisations that align with their abilities, interests and future aspirations. Visitors can also learn about the financial support opportunities available to help them pursue higher education.