Liwa Festival 2027: Dates, Nitro Circus and top attractions in Abu Dhabi

Liwa Festival celebrates Emirati heritage, culture, sport and entertainment each year
The Liwa International Festival 2027 (Liwa 2027) will run from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027, in the Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region, bringing together motorsports competitions, cultural experiences, family activities and world-class entertainment.
This year’s edition will see the return of Liwa Village, a spectacular new international entertainment show, motorsports championships and a diverse programme of cultural and family-friendly activities.
The festival is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Al Dhafra Hospitals – SEHA.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the festival takes place around Tal Moreeb, the UAE’s highest sand dune, rising more than 300 metres.
Since its launch in 2001, the festival has evolved into an annual celebration of Emirati heritage, culture, sports and entertainment, attracting families and visitors from across the UAE and beyond. Its previous edition welcomed more than 700,000 visitors over 23 days and won the Best Festival award at the Middle East Event Awards 2026.
Liwa Village returns with a fresh line-up of attractions
Liwa Village remains the beating heart of the festival, returning this year with a refreshed line-up of rides, attractions and immersive entertainment experiences, more than half of which are new or redesigned.
New attractions include the Circus Swing, Tagada and Space Tower, alongside a range of interactive challenges such as Play Strike, Ninja Challenge, Pixel Run, Desert Mission and Trike Drift. Visitors can also take part in archery competitions and climbing adventures.
The festival will introduce a new bungee-jumping experience, while popular attractions will return, including Liwa Sun, bumper cars, Slingshot, Booster, classic cars, Go Water Kart, paintball battles, the Haunted House, a maze adventure and a four-wheel-drive track.
For the first time, the festival will host the internationally acclaimed Nitro Circus on December 19 and 20, 2026. Featuring more than 15 athletes, the show will deliver three performances packed with spectacular freestyle motocross and BMX stunts, synchronised routines and daring jumps through flaming obstacles, enhanced by special effects to heighten the excitement.
Action-packed motorsports and traditional desert competitions
The Liwa Sports Club will organise a series of motorsports events and traditional desert sports throughout the festival, from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027.
The programme includes freestyle car shows on December 11–12 and 21–22; drag racing for motorcycles on December 13; falcon racing on December 14–16; sand-dune freestyle shows on December 18–19 and 27–28; the Liwa UTV track on December 20; pigeon racing on December 22–23; the Liwa Burnout Challenge on December 24; and Liwa Drift on December 25–26.
The sporting action will culminate in the Tal Moreeb Car Championship, scheduled for December 30 to January 2, bringing the festival’s motorsports programme to a thrilling close as the New Year begins.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in a range of sporting and fitness activities, including the Liwa Board Climbing Challenge on December 19, a cycling race on December 21, the Liwa Festival Community Race on December 23, a padel tournament on December 24–25 and a fitness tour on December 29.
Traditional Emirati neighbourhood brings heritage to life
Reflecting the festival’s commitment to showcasing Emirati heritage, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will present a traditional village inspired by the Emirati fareej, or neighbourhood.
The village will feature performances and interactive activities designed to introduce families and younger generations to the customs and everyday life of their ancestors. Through a combination of demonstrations, observation and hands-on participation, visitors will gain a closer understanding of the UAE’s cultural traditions.
The House of Poetry and Poets will celebrate the role of poetry in Emirati heritage through poetry sessions highlighting Nabati poetry and its significance in expressing the community’s values, experiences and traditions.
Falconry tent showcases a treasured Emirati tradition
The festival’s Falconry Tent will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the UAE’s rich falconry heritage through live falcon displays and demonstrations of the skills involved in breeding, training and caring for the birds.
Visitors will also learn about traditional falconry equipment and its uses, while children and young people can participate in workshops to craft miniature falcon hoods.
The heritage programme will include a dedicated area for traditional Emirati games and cultural experiences suitable for all ages. Activities will feature teela (marble games), karabi and tug-of-war, alongside camel rides and simulated palm-tree climbing.
Visitors can also take part in workshops showcasing traditional palm-frond weaving and textile-making crafts, offering an engaging introduction to skills passed down through generations.
The heritage village will further introduce visitors to Al Sanaa, the traditional Emirati etiquette and code of conduct, through an Emirati Majlis experience. Practical demonstrations will explain the customs of entering a majlis, exchanging greetings, seating arrangements, welcoming guests and extending hospitality, highlighting the majlis’s enduring role in Emirati social life and the transmission of cultural values.
The experience will be complemented by live demonstrations of Emirati coffee preparation and serving, showcasing the traditional utensils, etiquette and hospitality customs associated with this enduring symbol of Emirati culture.
Heritage experiences extend beyond the main festival site
The festival experience will extend beyond its main venue, with activities taking place at Liwa Board, Dhafeer Fort, Al Meel Fort and Al Yabanah Fort, where visitors will also find shopping and dining options.
Khannour Fort will host a heritage experience showcasing traditional Emirati crafts, while Mzeire’a Fort will offer a cultural experience inspired by Liwa’s history and heritage.
The festival will also launch its first official Liwa International Festival 2027 app, enabling visitors to explore the event schedule, services and venue locations, follow the latest updates, and select and book camping pitches and motorhome parking spaces. The app will also provide information on commercial participation opportunities at the festival.