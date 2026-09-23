New UPI charges from October 15: What UAE NRIs need to know before paying

India’s Finance Ministry has also said merchants cannot pass the MDR to buyers. UPI app providers are prohibited from imposing a platform fee or another charge on customers making UPI payments.

The charge will be capped at Rs300 when the payment reaches Rs75,000. A transaction of exactly Rs2,000 will remain free because the MDR applies only when the value exceeds that threshold.

MDR is a payment-processing cost borne by the business accepting a digital transaction. It is distributed among participants in the payment chain, including banks, payment apps and other service providers.

This matters for NRIs who use UPI to shop during visits to India, settle bills, pay for investments or send money between Indian bank accounts. Person-to-person transfers, including payments to relatives, will remain free.

The new charge applies to eligible merchants accepting UPI payments above Rs2,000. It does not apply to the customer making the payment.

Small vendors do not require GST registration to receive the zero-MDR protection. Existing QR codes and payment soundboxes will continue working, with no need for replacement or re-registration.

Banks and payment-service providers will monitor incoming UPI payments. A merchant receiving more than Rs1 lakh a month for three consecutive months can be moved from the exempt P2PM category to the commercial P2M category.

Banks and NPCI can still impose daily security limits, usually ranging from Rs1 lakh to Rs5 lakh depending on the transaction category. These are risk controls, not charging thresholds.

The Rs2,000 threshold does not apply to these personal transactions. A transfer to a relative does not attract MDR simply because its value exceeds Rs2,000.

Businesses may consider processing expenses when setting their overall prices, as they do with rent, wages and card costs. But the framework does not permit them to add a separate “UPI fee” or “MDR charge” at checkout.

A customer buying an appliance in India for Rs50,000 will therefore pay Rs50,000. The merchant will receive the payment after the applicable Rs200 MDR is accounted for in the settlement process.

“It is a charge levied by service providers to improve the system and provide better service, not for small transactions. Moreover, it is a charge between operators; it will not be passed on to the consumer. The burden does not fall on the customer,” she added.

“It does not apply to transactions below Rs2,000. It is neither a tax nor a cess; the funds will not be deposited into the Consolidated Fund of India,” Sitharaman told ANI.

No. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the MDR is a charge between payment-service operators and will not fall on customers.

The buyer pays only the purchase price in each example. The eligible merchant bears the processing cost through the payment-settlement system.

The app should display the amount in dirhams and rupees, together with the exchange rate and any applicable fee, before the customer approves the transaction. Any conversion or cross-border processing cost is separate from the Indian merchant MDR starting on October 15.

Acceptance is not available at every UAE outlet. Customers should look for the BHIM UPI or participating network logo and check with the merchant before attempting a payment.

NPCI International and Network International said in 2024 that UPI acceptance would be introduced progressively across Network International’s network of more than 200,000 payment terminals serving over 60,000 merchants. The participating businesses span sectors including retail, hospitality, transport and supermarkets.

The new framework concerns payments processed through the Indian UPI system, but it should not be confused with exchange-rate or international-processing costs that may arise when UPI is used at a UAE merchant.

A different rate applies when a customer initiates a capital-market payment using UPI. Payments to mutual funds, stockbrokers, securities dealers and investment platforms will carry an MDR of 0.02 per cent, capped at Rs300.

Educational collections, including school and university fees, fall under a designated industry programme. The Finance Ministry’s FAQ says payments above Rs2,000 will receive flat-fee structures or capped rates, but it does not provide one universal charge for every educational transaction.

When using UPI in the UAE, review the currency conversion and any cross-border fee displayed by the app. Those costs are distinct from the merchant-processing charge taking effect in India.

Transfers to relatives and between personal accounts remain free. Indian merchant payments will also remain free for the customer, irrespective of whether the purchase exceeds Rs2,000.

The disagreement centres on whether introducing a merchant cost could slow digital-payment adoption. It does not change the government’s stated position that customers will continue using UPI without transaction fees.

Kumar noted that about 96 per cent of merchant UPI transactions by volume fall below Rs2,000. Yet payments above that threshold account for nearly 66 per cent of the value, raising concern that some businesses could encourage cash payments to avoid the charge.

“Their overall benefits well far outweigh the cost of Rs20,000 crore that the public exchequer has to bear for maintaining the UPI infrastructure,” he said.

Kumar told the Press Trust of India that UPI should be treated as a public good because its wider benefits outweigh the estimated Rs20,000 crore annual cost of maintaining the infrastructure.

The government also plans to direct 5 per cent of total MDR collections into a fund supporting UPI acceptance among smaller merchants, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns. The detailed structure is to be finalised in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India.

Reuters reported that the payer’s bank will receive the largest portion of the MDR. The remainder will be divided among the merchant’s bank, the payment app and other service providers involved in completing the transaction.

During the 2025-26 financial year, UPI handled more than 24,161 crore transactions worth around Rs314 lakh crore. The government said it accounted for 85 per cent of India’s digital-payment volume, with 703 banks connected to the platform by March 2026.

The system processed 2,451 crore transactions worth Rs29.9 lakh crore in August 2026 alone, according to the Finance Ministry. Industry estimates cited by the ministry put the annual cost of operating UPI infrastructure, server capacity, fraud-prevention systems and bank technical support at about Rs20,000 crore.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.