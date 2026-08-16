How India turned payments into participation

The growth has been rapid. “Its remarkable growth, from 20 million transactions in FY17 to over 241.62 billion in FY26, and from a transaction value of $7.42 billion (Dh27.24 billion) to more than $3 trillion, demonstrates the transformative impact of open, trusted and interoperable digital infrastructure. In June 2026 alone, UPI processed approximately 22.72 billion transactions,” Shukla says.

Today, UPI serves more than 550 million users and 65 million merchants through over 730 million interoperable QR codes across the country. According to the International Monetary Fund, it now accounts for nearly half of the world’s instant digital payments by volume.

What makes those figures significant is not only the number of transactions, but how deeply digital payments have become embedded in everyday commerce.

Access to opportunity

For millions of Indians, digital payments have become a gateway into the formal financial system. A street-food vendor accepting QR payments, a home-based entrepreneur receiving online orders or a small shopkeeper collecting payments digitally can create a verifiable record of economic activity.

India had already made significant progress in expanding bank account ownership through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. But having an account and actively using formal financial services are different things. UPI has helped bridge that gap by making banking part of everyday transactions.

“Digital payments reduce dependence on cash, creating a transparent transaction history and can strengthen financial visibility when individuals or businesses seek access to formal credit and other financial services,” says Shukla.

The change is particularly significant for small businesses. A printed QR code offers a low-cost way to accept payments without investing in traditional point-of-sale equipment.

Instant confirmations and faster settlement can also improve cash-flow management.

“UPI has supported the formalisation of economic activity by bringing greater transparency and traceability to financial transactions. This digital record can simplify bookkeeping and tax compliance, and strengthen trust and participation among small merchants and individuals,” says Shukla.

The system is also being adapted for people who face barriers to smartphone-based payments.

“Innovations such as UPI 123PAY and UPI Circle are extending the benefits of digital payments to users with feature phones, limited internet connectivity and varying levels of digital literacy,” says Shukla.