How India turned payments into participation

UPI has emerged as a blueprint for digital economies worldwide
A vegetable seller in a small town in Rajasthan scans a QR code taped to her cart, and the money reaches her account before the customer has even walked away. Hours later, a few thousand kilometres west, an Indian tourist in a Dubai mall uses the same app to pay for a handbag, and the transaction clears just as quickly.
Neither person thinks about what is happening underneath, and that is the point.
The system connecting both moments is India’s Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, a real-time payments network launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 that has become the world’s busiest by transaction volume.
What began as a way to transfer money between bank accounts has become part of everyday economic life, connecting consumers, merchants, banks and fintech companies through a common, interoperable system.
As India marks 80 years of independence, UPI is also marking ten years. Its journey offers a wider lesson in how digital public infrastructure can expand access to financial services, encourage private sector innovation and change the way an economy operates. The story is no longer simply about replacing cash; it is about what becomes possible when millions of people can move money instantly, cheaply and securely.
UPI simplified bank-to-bank transfers by allowing users to send and receive money instantly through a virtual payment address rather than sharing bank account details. Its ease of use and interoperability across banks and payment apps removed much of the friction that had limited digital payments.
A customer did not need to know the recipient’s account number. A small merchant did not need an expensive card terminal. Users were not tied to a single bank or payment provider.
But UPI did not emerge in isolation. It was built on the foundations of the JAM Trinity – Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity – and the broader India Stack, which brought together digital identity, payments, consent-based data sharing and other digital services. Together, these initiatives helped create the conditions for digital financial services to reach a much larger population.
“The JAM Trinity helped the government identify beneficiaries more reliably, reduce leakage and deliver welfare payments directly into verified bank accounts. For citizens, this meant faster and more transparent access to public benefits; and for government, it created a more efficient and accountable delivery mechanism,” says Ranadurjay Talukdar, Partner and Payments Sector Leader, EY India.
These foundations also meant UPI could connect with bank accounts and mobile phones that were already becoming widespread.
“UPI has evolved beyond a payments platform into a foundational layer of India’s digital public infrastructure, supporting financial inclusion, enabling innovation and fostering a vibrant ecosystem where banks, fintechs and merchants continue to build new digital financial experiences,” says Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).
“Its journey demonstrates how trusted, interoperable public infrastructure can transform payments into an engine of broader economic participation,” he adds.
The growth has been rapid. “Its remarkable growth, from 20 million transactions in FY17 to over 241.62 billion in FY26, and from a transaction value of $7.42 billion (Dh27.24 billion) to more than $3 trillion, demonstrates the transformative impact of open, trusted and interoperable digital infrastructure. In June 2026 alone, UPI processed approximately 22.72 billion transactions,” Shukla says.
Today, UPI serves more than 550 million users and 65 million merchants through over 730 million interoperable QR codes across the country. According to the International Monetary Fund, it now accounts for nearly half of the world’s instant digital payments by volume.
What makes those figures significant is not only the number of transactions, but how deeply digital payments have become embedded in everyday commerce.
For millions of Indians, digital payments have become a gateway into the formal financial system. A street-food vendor accepting QR payments, a home-based entrepreneur receiving online orders or a small shopkeeper collecting payments digitally can create a verifiable record of economic activity.
India had already made significant progress in expanding bank account ownership through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. But having an account and actively using formal financial services are different things. UPI has helped bridge that gap by making banking part of everyday transactions.
“Digital payments reduce dependence on cash, creating a transparent transaction history and can strengthen financial visibility when individuals or businesses seek access to formal credit and other financial services,” says Shukla.
The change is particularly significant for small businesses. A printed QR code offers a low-cost way to accept payments without investing in traditional point-of-sale equipment.
Instant confirmations and faster settlement can also improve cash-flow management.
“UPI has supported the formalisation of economic activity by bringing greater transparency and traceability to financial transactions. This digital record can simplify bookkeeping and tax compliance, and strengthen trust and participation among small merchants and individuals,” says Shukla.
The system is also being adapted for people who face barriers to smartphone-based payments.
“Innovations such as UPI 123PAY and UPI Circle are extending the benefits of digital payments to users with feature phones, limited internet connectivity and varying levels of digital literacy,” says Shukla.
Trust has been just as important to adoption as convenience. “Its design embedded safeguards such as two-factor authentication, virtual payment addresses, transaction limits and risk-based controls. NPCI also supported banks with fraud-monitoring tools, while the RBI’s zero-liability and limited-liability framework for unauthorised electronic transactions strengthened customer protection and confidence in digital payments,” says Talukdar.
Once digital payments became widely used, they opened the door to new financial services. Fintech companies are using digital transaction data, with customer consent, to develop services spanning credit, insurance, wealth management and business finance. Small merchants that once operated largely in cash can build digital transaction histories that may strengthen their ability to access working capital. Consumers are increasingly using digital platforms to manage subscriptions, investments and insurance alongside payments.
Artificial intelligence could accelerate this shift by helping financial institutions and fintech companies assess transaction patterns and develop more personalised services.
Talukdar believes the next phase of fintech will move beyond digitising transactions towards building intelligence-led financial services.
“Payments have created the digital footprint; the next wave will use consented data, AI-enabled analytics and interoperable infrastructure to improve access to credit, insurance, savings, working capital and financial planning,” he says.
India’s digital payments model is also gaining an international footprint. Indian travellers can make UPI payments at enabled merchant locations in countries including the UAE, Singapore, France, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Qatar and Cambodia, using the same apps they use at home.
“NPCI International is supporting the development of sovereign real-time, UPI-like payment infrastructure in countries such as Namibia, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago,” says Shukla.
The goal is not necessarily to replicate UPI in every market. India’s experience shows how a common payment infrastructure can connect different players while allowing banks and private companies to compete and innovate.
For Shukla, the broader ambition goes well beyond international acceptance.
“The future lies in interoperable payment networks that make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, transparent and more convenient, while allowing each country to retain ownership and governance of its domestic payment system,” he says.
UPI’s first decade was defined by rapid adoption, rising merchant acceptance and an extraordinary increase in transaction volumes. The next decade will test the resilience of that growth.
India’s digital public infrastructure is increasingly being studied by governments seeking to modernise public services and financial systems. Yet experts caution that the next phase will require as much attention to trust as innovation.
“RBI’s Payments Vision 2028 signals this shift clearly. The next phase is not only about scale, but about trust, resilience, accountability and future-ready growth. Customer protection, cybersecurity and responsible data use need to be designed into payment, credit and financial data services from the outset, rather than added later as compliance overlays,” says Talukdar.
As payments become increasingly connected to credit, insurance, savings and other financial services, speed alone will not be enough. Users will expect systems that are reliable, secure and fair.
“Digital payments scale sustainably only when users believe the system is safe, predictable and fair,” says Talukdar. ■
Once digital payments became widely used, they opened the door to new financial services. Fintech companies are using digital transaction data, with customer consent, to develop services spanning credit, insurance, wealth management and business finance. Small merchants that once operated largely in cash can build digital transaction histories that may strengthen their ability to access working capital. Consumers are increasingly using digital platforms to manage subscriptions, investments and insurance alongside payments.
Artificial intelligence could accelerate this shift by helping financial institutions and fintech companies assess transaction patterns and develop more personalised services.
Talukdar believes the next phase of fintech will move beyond digitising transactions towards building intelligence-led financial services.
“Payments have created the digital footprint; the next wave will use consented data, AI-enabled analytics and interoperable infrastructure to improve access to credit, insurance, savings, working capital and financial planning,” he says.
India’s digital payments model is also gaining an international footprint. Indian travellers can make UPI payments at enabled merchant locations in countries including the UAE, Singapore, France, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Qatar and Cambodia, using the same apps they use at home.
“NPCI International is supporting the development of sovereign real-time, UPI-like payment infrastructure in countries such as Namibia, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago,” says Shukla.
The goal is not necessarily to replicate UPI in every market. India’s experience shows how a common payment infrastructure can connect different players while allowing banks and private companies to compete and innovate.
For Shukla, the broader ambition goes well beyond international acceptance.
“The future lies in interoperable payment networks that make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, transparent and more convenient, while allowing each country to retain ownership and governance of its domestic payment system,” he says.
UPI’s first decade was defined by rapid adoption, rising merchant acceptance and an extraordinary increase in transaction volumes. The next decade will test the resilience of that growth.
India’s digital public infrastructure is increasingly being studied by governments seeking to modernise public services and financial systems. Yet experts caution that the next phase will require as much attention to trust as innovation.
“RBI’s Payments Vision 2028 signals this shift clearly. The next phase is not only about scale, but about trust, resilience, accountability and future-ready growth. Customer protection, cybersecurity and responsible data use need to be designed into payment, credit and financial data services from the outset, rather than added later as compliance overlays,” says Talukdar.
As payments become increasingly connected to credit, insurance, savings and other financial services, speed alone will not be enough. Users will expect systems that are reliable, secure and fair.
“Digital payments scale sustainably only when users believe the system is safe, predictable and fair,” says Talukdar. ■