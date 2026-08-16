India, UAE set new global benchmark in digital transformation and smart governance

From UPI to UAE PASS, two nations showcase citizen-first digital innovation
Digital transformation is reshaping economies, governments and societies across the world. Among countries leading this transformation are India and the UAE, both of which have embraced technology at an unprecedented scale to improve governance, strengthen financial ecosystems and enhance public services for citizens and businesses.
India’s digital transformation has been driven by a series of landmark initiatives, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) standing out as one of its greatest success stories. Having completed 10 years since its launch by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in April 2026, UPI has transformed the country’s payments landscape, becoming a global benchmark for real-time digital payments.
Over the past decade, transaction volumes have grown exponentially, with annual transaction values exceeding $3.6 trillion during FY 2025–26. Recognised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the world’s leading real-time payment system by transaction volume, UPI has advanced financial inclusion across urban and rural India.
The UAE has pursued an equally ambitious digital transformation agenda, positioning itself among the world’s most digitally advanced nations. Central to this journey is UAE PASS, the country’s national digital identity and electronic signature platform, which enables citizens and residents to securely access various government and private-sector services through a single digital identity.
Further the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) National Digital Transformation Enablers programme is building an integrated digital infrastructure promoting data-driven governance and proactive citizen-centric services. Complementing these initiatives are smart city programmes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and 5G technologies are being deployed to optimise transportation, utilities, healthcare, public safety and urban planning.
By investing in digital identity, smart infrastructure and next-generation technologies, India and the UAE are redefining how governments interact with citizens and how businesses grow and operate - thereby creating more inclusive societies, setting new benchmarks for digital excellence and becoming exemplary for countries embarking on their digital transformation journeys.