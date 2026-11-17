Bloomberg reported that an internal Tata Trusts analysis estimated that semiconductors, electronics and aviation would need more than ₹2 trillion, or about $21 billion, in additional capital. Noel Tata said he backed investments in projects of national importance and called for greater discipline in carrying them out. The IPO debate raises a related question for the board and its largest shareholder. How much room would Tata Sons have to keep funding projects that could take years to pay off once public investors have a stake in the company?