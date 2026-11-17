India’s central bank insists on the listing as Tata Trusts seeks to keep Tata Sons private
Dubai: India’s central bank has again told Tata Sons that it must list its shares, tightening pressure on the privately held parent of a group whose businesses include Air India, Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Consultancy Services. Its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, is still looking for a way to keep the company off the stock market.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reiterated the requirement in a November 16 letter reviewed by Reuters, after Tata Sons asked for guidance on how to comply with the rules. While the letter set no fresh deadline and announced no enforcement action, it comes as the Trusts and the Tata Sons board are already at odds over who should lead the company and how it should oversee some of the group’s biggest investments.
The requirement dates back to September 2022, when the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company. Companies in that category face tighter oversight and must list within three years of being placed in it. For Tata Sons, that put the original deadline in September 2025.
Tata Sons sought to surrender its registration in March 2024, a move that would have taken it out of the category and removed the listing obligation. The RBI rejected that request in September this year. Tata Trusts has since proposed merging two subsidiaries as a possible route out of the classification. The November letter did not address that proposal, and it remains unclear whether Tata Sons submitted it to the regulator when it sought guidance.
Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons. Dividends from the holding company help fund the Trusts’ charitable work, which includes education, healthcare and livelihood programmes in India. That structure puts philanthropic institutions in control of the parent company of one of India’s largest business groups.
Noel Tata, chairman of the Trusts, told the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last weekend that bringing in tens of thousands of shareholders could change how the company weighs commercial and charitable priorities. His concern was that “profit may take precedence over philanthropy”. A listing would give public investors a way to buy into the holding company itself. How much of Tata Sons the public would own would depend on the terms of an eventual offer.
The Tata Sons board backed Natarajan Chandrasekaran for another five-year term in September over Noel Tata’s opposition. Chandrasekaran has led the holding company since 2017 and overseen an expansion into areas such as semiconductor manufacturing and electronics, alongside heavy investment in aviation. Those projects have brought questions about how much capital Tata should commit and how it measures progress.
Also, Noel Tata retired as vice-chairman and director of Tata Steel and as chairman and director of Tata Investment Corporation last week under the group’s retirement rules. He remains chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata Sons. Three days after those departures, he publicly warned that listing the holding company could put pressure on its philanthropic model.
Bloomberg reported that an internal Tata Trusts analysis estimated that semiconductors, electronics and aviation would need more than ₹2 trillion, or about $21 billion, in additional capital. Noel Tata said he backed investments in projects of national importance and called for greater discipline in carrying them out. The IPO debate raises a related question for the board and its largest shareholder. How much room would Tata Sons have to keep funding projects that could take years to pay off once public investors have a stake in the company?
The Tata Sons board is scheduled to meet on November 26, and Mint reported that the RBI’s letter is expected to come up for discussion. The board faces an existing listing requirement while the Trusts pursue a restructuring. The timetable for an IPO and the terms of any share sale remain open.
Investors have already reacted to the prospect. Tata Chemicals, which owns a minority stake in Tata Sons, rose as much as 9.3% in Tuesday trading. A listing would give that stake a publicly traded price. For the board, the more immediate question is how it will respond to the RBI while its controlling shareholder is still pressing to keep Tata Sons private.