Tata Trusts dispute escalates as Noel Tata moves Bombay High Court

Trustees clash over Tata Sons listing, board decisions, appointments as inquiry continues
Dubai: A dispute over the management of Tata Trusts and the future of Tata Sons has taken a new legal turn, with Noel Tata filing a caveat in the Bombay High Court as trustees clash over appointments, decision-making and whether the group's holding company should remain privately owned.
According to the court's online records, Noel N. Tata and another person filed the caveat on October 7, naming fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan and three others. Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas submitted the filing.
A caveat is a legal precaution that allows someone to request a hearing before a court passes an order on an anticipated application. In this case, it seeks to ensure Noel Tata has an opportunity to present his position if the other parties approach the court.
The filing does not mean a lawsuit has been filed against Srinivasan or that the court has ruled on the dispute. The court record does not specify what legal proceedings are expected.
The legal development comes as Tata Trusts faces complaints filed by trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.
The two have sought an inquiry into the administration of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), raising questions about trustee appointments, internal decision-making and the trust's involvement in Tata Sons' commercial affairs.
According to NDTV Profit, citing sources, the Charity Commissioner has extended the deadline for Tata Trusts to respond to the complaints from October 12 to October 19.
Srinivasan has questioned Noel Tata's appointment and continued position as a perpetual trustee, along with the appointment of his son, Neville Tata, as a trustee.
He has also alleged exclusion from certain decisions and sought scrutiny of the trust's position on a possible Tata Sons stock market listing.
Singh has separately questioned whether the trust's involvement in Tata Sons' business decisions could affect its charitable status and tax obligations. These remain allegations under consideration by the authorities.
A major source of tension is whether Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, should remain unlisted or eventually sell shares to the public.
Earlier this month, four SDTT trustees — Noel N. Tata, Darius J. Khambata, Neville N. Tata and Bhaskar Bhat — reportedly signed a letter accusing Srinivasan and Singh of going against earlier board decisions by publicly supporting a listing.
According to reports, the trustees argued that keeping Tata Sons unlisted had been the agreed position of the trusts and the company for several years.
They cited a unanimous Tata Sons board decision in March 2024 to retain its unlisted status.
The trustees also pointed to July 2025 resolutions, when the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously reaffirmed that position and agreed to engage with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The four trustees argued that those resolutions remained valid and had never been withdrawn.
They accused Srinivasan and Singh of failing to seek a formal review of the decisions before publicly supporting a different position. The letter reportedly described their conduct as undermining board resolutions and breaching their duties as trustees.
The disagreement is significant because Tata Sons has been subject to RBI requirements governing certain large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
These rules have raised questions about whether Tata Sons must list its shares or can retain its existing private ownership structure.
According to reports, the four trustees warned that public disagreement over a listing could affect Tata Sons' pending application with the RBI.
They also referred to a September 28 proposal to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons.
The proposed restructuring was discussed as a possible way to address the RBI's principal business criteria for NBFCs while allowing Tata Sons to remain unlisted, according to the reports.
There is no confirmation in the information provided that the proposal has been approved or that the RBI has accepted such an arrangement.
Tata Trusts collectively holds a controlling stake in Tata Sons, giving its trustees considerable influence over the ownership structure of one of India's largest business groups.
The disagreement therefore extends beyond internal trust administration to questions about Tata Sons' future ownership, regulatory obligations and the role of charitable trusts in business decisions.
For now, the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner is considering the complaints, with Tata Trusts expected to respond by October 19, according to NDTV Profit.
Noel Tata's Bombay High Court caveat is a separate procedural step aimed at securing an opportunity to be heard if relevant court proceedings arise. It does not establish wrongdoing by any party or indicate that the court has reached a finding on the allegations.