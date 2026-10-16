Burjeel Holdings to unveil intelligent healthcare ecosystem at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

Integrated defense, emergency response and intelligent healthcare solutions
Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, will showcase its mission-ready, intelligent healthcare ecosystem at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. As an Associate Partner, under the theme ‘A System for Every Second,’ the Group will demonstrate how emergency preparedness, specialized medical training, frontline response, deployable healthcare infrastructure, advanced clinical services, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and artificial intelligence can function as one connected healthcare system.
From October 20 to 22, Burjeel Holdings will welcome delegates and visitors at Hall 2, Stand 2D40, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The participation reflects the Group’s broader transformation strategy under Burjeel 2.0, which focuses on faster decisions, clinical excellence, and integrated operations.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “To meet future healthcare needs, we must move from responding to challenges to anticipating them. The real opportunity lies in building systems that can identify risks earlier, enable faster decisions, and deliver the right care at the right time. Our participation at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit reflects our vision to build intelligent, resilient, and scalable healthcare systems that can address increasingly complex healthcare needs.”
Burjeel Holdings will illustrate how medical capabilities can be mobilized, coordinated, and sustained from the point of an emergency through definitive specialist treatment and recovery. Drawing on the wider VPS Health ecosystem, the showcase will feature Prometheus and its defense medical training, conflict-zone preparedness, simulation, and operational readiness capabilities. Response Plus Medical (RPM) will demonstrate frontline medical response through ambulance services, onsite care, air ambulance, and international medical evacuation.
DOCKTOUR will highlight deployable hospital infrastructure and modular facilities designed for remote locations and challenging operational environments. BEACON, the Burjeel Emergency and Acute Care Operational Network, will demonstrate how emergency departments, critical care, specialist teams, and interfacility transfers can be connected through shared clinical pathways and coordinated decisions.
Burjeel Medical City and the Group's wider hospital network provide the advanced clinical backbone for this integrated model, supporting complex tertiary and quaternary care, specialist interventions, and continuity of treatment.
LIFEPharma, the UAE’s only USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, will highlight the role of pharmaceutical manufacturing in strengthening healthcare readiness, supply-chain resilience, and continuity of care.
AiMed Solutions, Burjeel Holdings' intelligent healthcare development and operating platform, will present a model for developing, connecting, operating, and scaling modern healthcare systems.
Through its ‘Healthcare in a Box’ proposition, AiMed aims to offer configurable solutions for new facilities, existing operations, and specialized care models. The approach combines AI-enabled clinical support, data-driven operational intelligence, and connected workflows, enabling healthcare providers and institutional partners to expand capacity and improve coordination. The showcase will demonstrate how this approach helps healthcare providers, governments, and partners expand capacity, enhance operations, and build more responsive healthcare systems.
Burjeel Holdings will also announce strategic collaborations in healthcare technology, clinical research, medical education, and specialized care, alongside expert discussions, scenario-based demonstrations, and industry engagements that address military medical preparedness, emergency care coordination, deployable healthcare, advanced clinical interventions, and intelligent healthcare operations.