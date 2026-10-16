Burjeel Holdings to unveil intelligent healthcare ecosystem at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

Burjeel Holdings will illustrate how medical capabilities can be mobilized, coordinated, and sustained from the point of an emergency through definitive specialist treatment and recovery. Drawing on the wider VPS Health ecosystem, the showcase will feature Prometheus and its defense medical training, conflict-zone preparedness, simulation, and operational readiness capabilities. Response Plus Medical (RPM) will demonstrate frontline medical response through ambulance services, onsite care, air ambulance, and international medical evacuation.



DOCKTOUR will highlight deployable hospital infrastructure and modular facilities designed for remote locations and challenging operational environments. BEACON, the Burjeel Emergency and Acute Care Operational Network, will demonstrate how emergency departments, critical care, specialist teams, and interfacility transfers can be connected through shared clinical pathways and coordinated decisions.