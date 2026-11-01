Nearly 14,000 Emiratis screened, with 96 per cent of couples found genetically compatible
Dubai: The proportion of genetically incompatible Emirati couples choosing to proceed with marriage has fallen to 71 per cent as of September 2026, down from about 90 per cent when premarital genetic screening was introduced in January 2025, according to Emirates Health Services (EHS).
The decline points to growing awareness of the importance of genetic screening results and specialist medical counselling in understanding potential hereditary risks and making informed decisions about marriage and having children, EHS said.
The Emirates Health Services said the programme is part of the UAE's efforts to strengthen the prevention of hereditary diseases, promote healthier families and reduce the transmission of genetic disorders to future generations.
According to Emarat Al Youm, EHS said 6,990 couples, comprising 13,980 Emirati men and women, had undergone genetic testing as part of premarital screening from the programme's launch until the end of September 2026.
The results showed that 6,708 couples, or about 96 per cent of the total, were genetically compatible, while 282 couples, representing approximately 4 per cent, were found to be genetically incompatible.
EHS noted that the findings highlighted the importance of screening in identifying the potential transmission of hereditary diseases before marriage, allowing prospective couples to understand possible health risks and seek specialist medical advice before making decisions about starting a family and having children.
Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector, said premarital genetic testing is an important preventive tool that strengthened proactive healthcare by helping couples understand potential genetic risks, assess the likelihood of passing certain hereditary diseases to their children and make informed health decisions based on scientific knowledge and specialist medical counselling.
Al Zarooni clarified that the indicators recorded since the programme's launch, particularly the decline from about 90 per cent to 71 per cent in the proportion of genetically incompatible couples choosing to proceed with marriage, showed that its impact extended beyond laboratory testing to raising awareness of prevention and family health planning.
Dr Al Zarooni explained that providing accurate medical information helped prospective couples understand their results and respond to them with greater awareness and responsibility, supporting efforts to protect the health of children and future generations.
He added that genetic screening is part of an integrated preventive healthcare system based on early detection, providing essential information before marriage and explaining the available medical options according to a specialist assessment of each case.
He said the screening programme was consistent with the UAE's efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare and shift from treating diseases after they appear towards anticipating and identifying health risks at an early stage. This approach, he added, supported family health and improved the prospects of healthier lives for future generations.
Genetic screening available at 21 health centres
Dr Kareema Al Raisi, Director of the Primary Healthcare Department at EHS, said premarital genetic screening was available at 21 health centres operated by the authority.
She explained that the service had been designed to simplify the patient journey, make screening easier to access and reduce administrative procedures and in-person visits while maintaining the quality of healthcare provided.
Prospective couples can receive medical counselling virtually, with their visit to a health centre limited to providing the blood sample required for testing.
Dr Al Raisi said the arrangement saved time and effort and made the service more accessible and flexible, in line with the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy objectives and efforts to improve patient experiences at healthcare facilities.
She added that test results were issued within 14 working days, the approved service timeframe, allowing couples to review their results, complete the necessary procedures and receive medical guidance when findings indicated the need for specialist genetic assessment.
Specialist counselling for incompatible couples
For couples whose results indicate genetic incompatibility, Dr Al Raisi said an appointment is arranged for both partners with a specialist in genetics.
The specialist explains the nature of any hereditary disease that could potentially be passed on to their children and outlines the associated health risks, taking into account the screening results and circumstances of each case.
She said the consultation also includes medical information and guidance on available options, answers to questions from both partners and assistance in understanding the likelihood of transmitting a hereditary condition to their children.
The counselling is intended to support planning for a healthy future pregnancy and help couples make decisions based on clear medical information and specialist advice.
Dr Al Raisi stressed that medical counselling was an essential part of the screening service and went beyond simply informing couples of their test results.
It also involved interpreting the findings and explaining their medical implications and potential risks in clear, accessible terms, helping couples understand their circumstances and respond in accordance with medical recommendations.
Awareness campaigns target couples, families and young people
As part of efforts to raise public awareness, Dr Al Raisi said EHS was implementing educational programmes targeting prospective couples, families and young people.
These include direct guidance from doctors on the purpose and importance of genetic screening, explanations of test results and their implications, and information about the service distributed through various media channels.
She added that the initiatives also included organising customer councils at several EHS healthcare facilities across different emirates to improve public understanding of genetic screening, address related questions and explain its role in the early identification of hereditary disease risks.
The sessions also encourage prospective couples to use the screening service and the medical counselling available alongside it.
EHS confirmed that it would continue using its currently approved genetic screening tests, while focusing on increasing the use of testing and specialist medical counselling to support early prevention, promote a culture of family health planning and improve the health and quality of life of future generations.