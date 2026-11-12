Abu Dhabi opens 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine, showcasing global innovations and partnerships

Abu Dhabi welcomes 2,000 experts to advance military and civilian healthcare solutions
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, inaugurated the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026 yesterday.
The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Staff Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, alongside senior military and medical leaders, experts, specialists and researchers from around the world.
It opened with music from the Abu Dhabi Police band
Passes from Australia to the UAE
During the ceremony, the leadership of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) passed from Australia to the UAE. Major General Dr. Aysha Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate at the UAE Ministry of Defence, took over as chair.
The outgoing chair, Sonya Bennett, Surgeon General of the Australian Defence Force, was described at the ceremony as the first woman to chair the ICMM. She thanked the UAE leadership, the Ministry of Defence, the organising committee, and ADNEC Group for hosting, and said the scale and quality of the congress “is a credit to your nation.”
Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested
The congress runs until 13 November. It is organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, under the supervision of the ICMM, and is held under the theme “Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested.”
It serves as a leading international platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest practices, technologies and innovations in military and civilian medicine.
It also explores ways to advance field medical care, strengthen preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters, and improve the efficiency of healthcare services across diverse operational environments, ultimately helping to protect lives.
From more than 120 countries
This year’s edition brings together more than 2,000 participants and around 300 speakers from over 120 countries. More than 700 scientific abstracts are featured in a programme covering over 40 medical and healthcare specialities.
Key topics include artificial intelligence and digital technologies in military medicine, military-civilian medical integration, mass-casualty and disaster response, mental health and rehabilitation, medical evacuation, medical supplies and logistics, and the future of healthcare in operational environments.
Latest healthcare innovations
An accompanying exhibition showcases the latest healthcare solutions, technologies and innovations, with the participation of national and international organisations and companies. It offers a platform for strengthening partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and exploring collaboration in medical and defence healthcare services.
The UAE’s hosting of the congress underscores its commitment to multilateral cooperation, stronger international medical and humanitarian partnerships, and the advancement of national capabilities in military medicine. It also reinforces the country’s role as an active partner in global efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, address emerging challenges and protect human lives.