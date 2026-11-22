Emirates Development Bank leads UAE in world's safest banks list
Four UAE banks have been named among the world's 100 safest banks for 2026 in the latest ranking published by Global Finance magazine, highlighting the strength of the country's banking sector and the international standing of its leading financial institutions.
Emirates Development Bank (EDB) secured 33rd place globally, leading the UAE banks featured on the list. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) followed in 38th place, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) ranked 73rd and Emirates NBD came 88th.
The rankings underline the strong creditworthiness and financial stability of the UAE's leading banks, reinforcing the country's position in the international banking sector.
Global Finance's annual ranking is widely used by financial institutions and institutional investors to assess counterparty creditworthiness and long-term financial stability.
The assessment is based on long-term foreign currency credit ratings issued by the world's three leading credit rating agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody's and Standard & Poor's. It measures banks' ability to meet their financial obligations and withstand potential risks, reflecting their overall financial strength and stability.
To qualify, a bank must be among the world's 500 largest by total assets and hold ratings from at least two credit rating agencies. Ratings based on national scales are excluded to ensure comparisons across countries are consistent.
The 2026 ranking uses credit rating data available as of August 27, 2026.
Under the points-based methodology, banks receive scores according to their ratings from the three agencies. Each agency can award a maximum of 10 points, giving banks a possible total of 30. A higher score indicates stronger creditworthiness under the ranking's methodology.
Emirates Development Bank ranked 33rd globally, with an overall score of 21.5 points. Its position was supported by ratings of AA- from Fitch Ratings and AA from Standard & Poor's. No publicly disclosed Moody's rating was listed in the ranking data. The bank's total assets were estimated at approximately $4.943 billion.
First Abu Dhabi Bank secured 38th place, with an overall score of 21 points. Its credit ratings included AA- from Fitch Ratings, Aa3 from Moody's and AA- from Standard & Poor's. Its total assets were estimated at approximately $382.26 billion.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ranked 73rd worldwide, with an overall score of 18 points. It received ratings of A from Fitch Ratings, A1 from Moody's and A+ from Standard & Poor's. Its total assets were estimated at approximately $210.661 billion.
Emirates NBD ranked 88th globally.
The Global Finance ranking shows that German, Swiss and Dutch banks feature prominently among the world's safest financial institutions, with several achieving the maximum score of 30 points. Three German banks and two Dutch banks featured among the top five.