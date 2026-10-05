HealthHub Clinics opens expanded multi-specialty clinic at UW Mall

HealthHub Clinics, part of Al-Futtaim Health, the healthcare arm of Al-Futtaim, has opened its expanded multi-specialty clinic at UW Mall following its relocation from Al Karama, strengthening access to primary and specialist care for residents, families and working communities in the surrounding area.

The move brings an established neighbourhood clinic into a larger setting designed with accessibility, comfort and the needs of the local community in mind. Patients can continue to rely on the doctors and services they know, while gaining access to a broader range of specialties in one location.

The clinic now offers cardiology, dental care, endocrinology and gastroenterology in addition to its established services in dermatology, family medicine, general practice, general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, physiotherapy, radiology and urology. This wider clinical offering supports patients across different life stages, from preventive care and routine consultations to diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of more complex conditions.

“Healthcare works best when it is close to the communities it serves and connected around the needs of each patient,” said Dr Haider Al Enzi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Health. “Our expanded HealthHub clinic at UW Mall builds on the trust developed with our patients while giving them access to more specialties in one convenient location. It reflects our commitment to combining medical expertise, accessibility and continuity of care so that patients can feel confident in the doctors they rely on.”