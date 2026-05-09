Sharjah records highest number of diabetes patients in new UAE health figures
Dubai: Data released by Emirates Health Services has revealed that women accounted for the majority of diabetes patients registered at the organisation’s primary healthcare centres during 2025, as the UAE continues efforts to strengthen chronic disease management and expand advanced treatment services.
According to the figures, a total of 20,713 diabetes patients were registered across EHS primary healthcare centres during the year, including 12,349 female patients compared with 8,364 male patients.
UAE nationals represented the largest share of registered diabetes patients, accounting for 15,407 cases, compared with 5,306 non-citizens, underscoring the importance of regular screening programmes, early detection and chronic disease management services within the country’s primary healthcare system, Al Bayan reported.
Sharjah recorded the highest number of registered diabetes patients among EHS centres, with 8,153 cases, followed by Ras Al Khaimah with 5,283 patients and Fujairah with 3,779.
Ajman registered 1,264 diabetes patients, while Umm Al Quwain recorded 1,130 cases. In Dubai, the total stood at 1,104 patients, including 523 men and 581 women.
The figures come as Emirates Health Services continues expanding diabetes care services through enhanced diagnostic, treatment and follow-up programmes, alongside the integration of advanced medical technologies across its healthcare facilities to improve patient quality of life and reduce complications associated with the disease.
EHS recently secured international accreditation for its clinical care programme for diabetes patients from the Joint Commission International, covering 12 hospitals and eight primary healthcare centres across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. According to the EHS, this makes it the world’s largest accredited institutional network for diabetes care.
Emirates Health Services has also expanded the use of advanced diabetes technologies, including artificial intelligence-supported insulin pumps such as the MinimedTM 780G system, which simulates the function of a natural pancreas and helps achieve more accurate insulin and glucose balance, reducing incidents of low blood sugar and improving patient safety and quality of life.