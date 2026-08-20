Are we entering the era of gem maxxing?

The internet may have found its next obsession
We have officially reached a point where a perfectly normal object can look at you and somehow seem… unfinished.
Your water bottle? Too plain.
Your laptop? Needs something.
Your iced coffee? Could use a little sparkle.
Enter: gem maxxing.
If you have been seeing colorful hearts, stars, flowers, bows and chunky jewel-shaped stickers appearing on everything from makeup products to sheet masks, you are not imagining it. The internet seems to have developed a new fixation with taking everyday objects and giving them the full gem treatment.
And no, this isn’t quite bedazzling.
Bedazzling had a very specific look. Think tiny rhinestones carefully arranged to create a pattern, a logo, a name or an intricate design. It required patience, precision and, depending on how ambitious you were, a serious amount of tiny crystals.
Gem maxxing is much less organized.
Instead of creating a carefully planned design, people are reaching for gem stickers, chunky, colorful, often mismatched jewels that can be peeled off and stuck wherever they please.
A pink heart next to a blue star. A tiny flower beside a giant red gem. Maybe a green teardrop thrown in for good measure.
There does not have to be a pattern. In fact, the randomness is part of the charm.
It is less “I spent three hours creating this rhinestone design” and more “I found these cute gems and decided my entire life needed them.”
The trend has made its way far beyond phone cases.
People are putting gem stickers on their drinks, makeup products, phones, AirPods, water bottles, laptops, glasses, nails, flowers, notebooks and journals. Even face sheet masks are getting decorated.
The image of a collagen sheet mask covered in colorful gems might sound slightly ridiculous, until you see it.
Suddenly, skincare has become a tiny piece of jewelery.
And that is what makes gem maxxing so entertaining. It takes something incredibly ordinary and makes it look like it belongs in a children’s jewellery box, a Y2K dressing room or a very sparkly universe where everything has to be a little extra.
It is not only people getting carried away with the stickers. Brands are beginning to understand the visual appeal too. That includes brands in the UAE and GCC.
Beauty brands such as rhode, Kylie Cosmetics and MAC Cosmetics have incorporated the gem-covered aesthetic into their marketing, creating products and visuals that look like they have been given a sparkly makeover.
The funny part? You cannot necessarily buy the gem-covered version sitting in the campaign.
And that is kind of the point.
The gems are there for the image. They make the product instantly more playful, whimsical, more eye-catching and, naturally, much more Instagrammable.
And it is not just an internet trend. Dubai businesses have started bringing the gem-covered aesthetic into real life, turning the act of decorating your everyday things into an experience of its own.
At L’ETO, the trend has found its way into the coffee shop experience, with gems appearing across its drinks and packaging and giving the brand’s already highly visual aesthetic an extra layer of sparkle.
Knot Bakehouse x Majesta have also joined in, giving customers the chance to bedazzle their own coffee cups. Instead of simply ordering a drink and leaving, you get to turn the cup into a little personalized accessory.
Then there is Mister Baker, who is taking the idea into baking with a free cookie bedazzling workshop. Because apparently even a cookie can use a little jewelery.
At Tania’s Teahouse in Dubai, customers can order their drink and then bedazzle their cup with gems while they are there, turning a regular tea run into a mini craft session.
And the trend is moving beyond cups and food, too. Ladies Social Gathering x NUXE Paris is bringing the aesthetic to vanity mirrors with a workshop, where guests can decorate their mirrors with crystals, pearls and charms.
The common thread? Nobody really needs a gem-covered coffee cup, cookie, mirror or water bottle.
That is exactly why people are doing it.
Let’s be clear: gem maxxing is not going to improve your skincare routine.
Putting a rhinestone on your moisturizer does not make the moisturizer work better. Adding a jewel to your coffee cup does not make the coffee taste better. Covering your laptop in gems will not make your emails any more enjoyable to answer.
There is no wellness benefit. No productivity hack. No hidden skincare ingredient.
It is purely aesthetic.
And perhaps that is why people are having so much fun with it.
After years of everything being about optimization — protein-maxxing, fibre-maxxing, sleep-maxxing, skin cycling and turning every part of daily life into a wellness routine — there is something refreshing about a trend that exists simply because it looks cute.
You are not gemming your water bottle to become a better person.
You just want your water bottle to sparkle.
Gem maxxing also fits neatly into the growing appetite for more playful, personalized aesthetics.
Minimalism had us hiding everything in beige. Now, the internet seems determined to put a tiny pink heart on it.
The appeal is partly in the customization. Anyone can take the same phone, notebook or water bottle and make it their own with a handful of stickers. There is no need to be artistic. There is no perfect technique. You simply pick the gems you like and start sticking.
And because the stickers are so easy to apply, the trend feels far more accessible than traditional bedazzling.
No glue. No painstakingly placing hundreds of tiny rhinestones. No commitment to a complicated design.
Just peel, stick and admire.
It might be too early to call it the next major aesthetic, but the signs are there.
The trend has everything social media loves: it is colorful, oddly satisfying, easy to recreate and extremely photogenic. It also gives people something to do with all those everyday objects they already own.
And maybe that is why gem maxxing feels different from the usual microtrend.
It is not asking you to buy a completely new wardrobe or change your entire beauty routine. It is asking you to look around your room and decide what could use a few more sparkles.
Your phone. Your journal. Your coffee cup. Your face mask.
Suddenly, nothing is safe.
Bedazzling gave us rhinestone designs. Gem maxxing is giving us chaos, one colorful sticker at a time.
And if the internet has anything to say about it, we may all be living in a slightly shinier world very soon.