Entertainers dressed in oversized gorilla costumes have been spotted dancing
Party-goers in Pakistan are going ape over an unusual new trend: giant dancing gorillas taking over the dance floor.
Entertainers dressed in oversized gorilla costumes have been spotted dancing alongside revellers at parties in Lahore, turning ordinary celebrations into bizarre and entertaining spectacles.
The costumed performers flail their oversized arms to DJ beats as guests dance around them, creating a playful scene that has quickly caught the attention of party-goers.
Videos showing the unusual performances are gaining traction online, with the giant gorillas becoming an unexpected attraction at celebrations.
The trend has added a quirky twist to Pakistan’s party scene, with larger-than-life characters mingling with guests and joining the festivities.
While the performers remain hidden inside bulky costumes, their energetic movements and towering appearance make them difficult to miss as they move through crowded dance floors.
Guests can be seen dancing alongside the costumed entertainers, with some appearing amused by the unexpected addition to the celebrations.
The scenes in Lahore have sparked amusement on social media, where footage of the dancing gorillas has been widely shared, turning the unusual party entertainers into a talking point online.
Video: AFP