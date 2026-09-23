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Watch: Giant dancing gorillas take over Pakistan’s party scene

Entertainers dressed in oversized gorilla costumes have been spotted dancing

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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A giant gorilla costume performer dances among guests at a party in Lahore, Pakistan, as the unusual entertainment trend gains attention online.
A giant gorilla costume performer dances among guests at a party in Lahore, Pakistan, as the unusual entertainment trend gains attention online.

Party-goers in Pakistan are going ape over an unusual new trend: giant dancing gorillas taking over the dance floor.

Entertainers dressed in oversized gorilla costumes have been spotted dancing alongside revellers at parties in Lahore, turning ordinary celebrations into bizarre and entertaining spectacles.

The costumed performers flail their oversized arms to DJ beats as guests dance around them, creating a playful scene that has quickly caught the attention of party-goers.

Videos showing the unusual performances are gaining traction online, with the giant gorillas becoming an unexpected attraction at celebrations.

The trend has added a quirky twist to Pakistan’s party scene, with larger-than-life characters mingling with guests and joining the festivities.

While the performers remain hidden inside bulky costumes, their energetic movements and towering appearance make them difficult to miss as they move through crowded dance floors.

Guests can be seen dancing alongside the costumed entertainers, with some appearing amused by the unexpected addition to the celebrations.

The scenes in Lahore have sparked amusement on social media, where footage of the dancing gorillas has been widely shared, turning the unusual party entertainers into a talking point online.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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