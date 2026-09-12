Patna police bust sex racket at guest house, five detained

Police had been monitoring the house for two months before they made a move
A joint team of the Patna Police and the SSP Cell's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) busted a sex racket operating from a guest house in the Ghurdaur area under the Rajiv Nagar police station limits, officials said on Saturday.
They said four women and a man were detained during the raid.
Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a surprise raid at the Ganpati Guest House on Saturday and detained four women and a man from different rooms.
Police said contraceptives and other materials allegedly linked to the suspected illegal activity were also recovered from the premises.
According to police, complaints regarding suspicious activities at the G+4 guest house had been received for around six months.
Acting on the complaints, the Patna Police and SIU team had been monitoring the premises for nearly two months while gathering information about the activities taking place there.
On Saturday, after receiving information that several men and women were in rooms at the guest house, police surrounded the building and launched a search operation.
The search was conducted across all four floors.
The guest house owner, staff members and some other men managed to escape through a rear exit before they could be apprehended.
Police seized and sealed the materials recovered from the premises as part of the investigation.
Those who have been detained were taken to Rajiv Nagar police station, where police are questioning them.
A police official said the interrogation is aimed at determining the alleged network’s connections and establishing how long the suspected operation had been functioning from the guest house.
Police said the identities of the absconding guest house owner and staff members have been established, and raids are being conducted at their suspected locations to trace and apprehend them.
Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.