Massive drug bust: Dubai Police arrest 14 suspects and confiscate Dh115 million worth of narcotics

Over 2,300kg of narcotics seized in Dubai Police's coordinated anti-drug raid
Dubai Police have broken up an organised drug ring and seized 2,323 kilograms of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances, with an estimated value of Dh 115,191,233. Fourteen Asian suspects were arrested in the operation, and investigators say the group was linked to a criminal network operating outside the country.
The haul included large quantities of prescription drugs commonly abused, such as Xanax, Tramadol and Lyrica, as well as Alcon Mydriacyl eye drops, crystal meth, marijuana and paper soaked in various narcotic substances.
The case started when the General Department of Anti-Narcotics received a tip that a gang was getting ready to distribute a large shipment of drugs inside the UAE. Specialist teams began verifying the information and placed the suspects under close watch, tracking their movements and working out the role each person played.
As the surveillance continued, officers pieced together the full scope of the operation. This allowed them to choose the right moment for a coordinated raid, ensuring all suspects could be detained at the same time and none would slip away.
Drawing on what the investigation had uncovered, Dubai Police drew up a detailed security plan that ranked each target by priority. Teams then moved in and detained the suspects one after another until all 14 were in custody. The drugs were confiscated and secured, and the necessary legal procedures were completed.
The pills and psychotropic substances had been concealed in 113 cartons. Alongside them, officers recovered crystal meth, marijuana and drug-laced paper, showing the wide range of substances the gang had planned to sell across the country.
Questioning of the suspects confirmed their ties to the overseas crime network. Legal action has been taken against them, and they are being prepared for referral to the relevant judicial authorities.
Dubai Police said they would keep up their fight against drugs and the criminal groups trying to threaten public safety. The force stressed that shielding the community, and young people in particular, from the harm caused by narcotics remains a top security priority, and that the authorities will continue to track down dealers and promoters and deal firmly with anyone who puts society at risk.