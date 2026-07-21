Customised bands are turning everyday devices into fashion statements
Not long ago, people chose wearable devices for one reason: to track their health and fitness.
Today, they’re choosing them for style too.
From the Apple Watch and Fitbit to Garmin, Google’s Pixel Watch and WHOOP, wearable devices have become part of everyday life. And as more people wear them from morning until night, many are moving beyond the standard straps in favor of customized bands that better reflect their personal style.
Whether it’s leather finishes, colorful fabrics or gemstone designs, wearable tech is becoming just as much about fashion as it is about function.
The shift reflects a growing demand for products that feel more personal.
Just as people customize their phone cases, laptop sleeves and even water bottles, wearable devices are becoming another way to express individuality.
Across social media, customized fitness tracker bands are appearing alongside everyday outfits, with users matching colors, materials and finishes to suit different occasions, from gym sessions and office meetings to evenings out.
As wearable technology becomes a bigger part of everyday life, many users no longer see these devices as purely functional. Instead, they’re becoming another accessory people wear every day.
For Mariam Alameri, founder of Bedazzle Me, the idea started with her own brand.
“I loved the technology, but I felt the band didn’t reflect my personal style,” said Mariam Alameri, founder of Bedazzle Me, in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
After customising her own band with rhinestones and sharing it online, the response quickly exceeded her expectations.
“What started as a personal project quickly grew into a business,” said Mariam Alameri.
“The response was overwhelming. People immediately started asking where they could buy one, and that’s when I realised there was demand for customised WHOOP bands.”
For Mariam Alameri, the growing popularity of personalized bands reflects a wider change in how people see wearable technology.
“People see wearable technology as an extension of their personal style, not just a fitness tool."
Another UAE business embracing the trend is My Little One Dubai, founded by Sara Lari.She wanted to create gemstone bands that were stylish enough for everyday wear while remaining more accessible.
“I wanted to create beautiful bands using gemstones at a more affordable price. As women, we love matching colors with our outfits and adding a little sparkle. I wear them myself, and I wanted every girl to be able to enjoy stylish WHOOP bands just as much as I do.”
According to Sara Lari, demand grew significantly after she began showcasing her designs on Snapchat before reaching a wider audience through TikTok.
“The demand really started to grow after I began posting them on my public Snapchat account. It increased even more when I shared videos on TikTok, where the bands reached a much wider audience,” she said.
For Sara Lari, the appeal goes beyond fashion.
“Everyone has a different style and personality. People like to express themselves through colors, designs and customized accessories. Personalising a WHOOP band allows them to make something they wear every day feel more unique and reflect their own taste,” she said.
Another UAE brand embracing the trend is Veloura, which creates customised bands compatible with WHOOP devices. The products are independently designed and are not original WHOOP products, nor are they affiliated with or endorsed by WHOOP.
For Maitha, the inspiration came from wanting to make an everyday fitness tracker feel more like a fashion accessory.
“I was inspired to create customised WHOOP bands because I wanted to make them look more stylish and personal. Since people wear their WHOOP every day, I thought it would be nice to turn the band into something that feels more like an accessory or piece of jewelry,” said Maitha, founder of Veloura, in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
She said interest in the customized bands grew after she began sharing them on social media, with customers asking for different colors, crystal designs and styles that reflected their personalities.
“I started noticing more demand after sharing the customised bands on social media. Many people began asking about different colours, crystal designs and options that matched their personal style,” said Maitha in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
For Maitha, the popularity of customized bands reflects a growing desire to make wearable technology feel more personal without changing how it functions.
“I think people are choosing to personalize their WHOOP bands because they wear them daily and want them to match their outfits and personality. Customisation makes the band feel more unique while still allowing them to use their WHOOP normally,” said Maitha in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
As wearable technology continues to evolve, style is becoming just as important as performance.
While smartwatches and fitness trackers were once designed primarily to monitor health and activity, they’re increasingly becoming part of people’s everyday wardrobes.
For consumers, customised bands offer a way to make technology feel more personal. For small businesses, they’ve created a growing market that blends fashion with function.
And as wearable devices become an everyday essential, it’s clear that people are no longer choosing them simply for what they can do, but also for how they look.