Samsung unfolds a human Galaxy Z Fold8 over Dubai’s skyline

“The best innovations empower people to unfold new possibilities and reach higher than ever before,” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The Galaxy Z Fold8 represents that same mindset. It challenges convention through a new shape designed around how people use technology today. Inspired by the essence of ‘Dubai-it’, the jump reflects how ambition only matters when it is turned into action. Together with Skydive Dubai, we wanted to celebrate its arrival in a way that was just as bold, taking an idea that began with a foldable device and unfolding it across the skies of the UAE.”