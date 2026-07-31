Samsung unfolds a human Galaxy Z Fold8 over Dubai’s skyline

20 professional skydivers jumped from an aircraft before coming together in freefall
Samsung Gulf Electronics has taken the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold8 to new heights, collaborating with Skydive Dubai on an aerial stunt that saw a team of professional skydivers recreate the device's all-new shape thousands of feet above Dubai’s skyline.
In a striking celebration of Samsung's latest foldable innovation, 20 professional skydivers jumped from an aircraft above Dubai before coming together in freefall, carefully maneuvering into position to create a formation inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold8 shape.
Unveiled globally at Galaxy Unpacked in London, UK on 22 July, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is Samsung's newest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet at just 201 g, compact enough to fold neatly into a flight suit pocket, introducing a fresh form factor with a 10:16 cover screen for everyday moments and a 4:3 main display that opens into a larger canvas for immersive viewing, reading and gaming.
Each skydiver also wore the new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 or Galaxy Watch9, using it to synchronize timing and hold their positions with split-second precision as the formation locked into place. Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is built for demanding and extreme environments, with an IP69K rating, titanium body and sapphire crystal display for added durability, and a 5,000-nit display bright enough to stay clearly visible even while skydiving.
The journey from concept to execution was captured as part of a cinematic hero film and behind-the-scenes content that follows the skydivers from their first encounter with the Galaxy Z Fold8 through rehearsals, final preparations, boarding and the adrenaline of the jump itself.
UAE XDubai athlete, skydiver and jetsuit pilot, Ahmed Al Shehhi, also joined this sky-high Samsung activation, documenting the journey from the ground to the skies. During the final jump, Al Shehhi followed the formation out of the aircraft, took videos with the new Galaxy Z Fold8 in mid-air, and witnessed a unique perspective of the new shape.
“The best innovations empower people to unfold new possibilities and reach higher than ever before,” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The Galaxy Z Fold8 represents that same mindset. It challenges convention through a new shape designed around how people use technology today. Inspired by the essence of ‘Dubai-it’, the jump reflects how ambition only matters when it is turned into action. Together with Skydive Dubai, we wanted to celebrate its arrival in a way that was just as bold, taking an idea that began with a foldable device and unfolding it across the skies of the UAE.”
The activation reflects the spirit behind the Galaxy Z Fold8 itself. Built on seven generations of Samsung’s foldable innovation, the device introduces a new form factor built around the way people consume, create and experience content today.
The aerial stunt marks one of Samsung Gulf Electronics’ first major regional celebrations following Galaxy Unpacked, bringing the Galaxy Z Fold8’s new shape to life against Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's most iconic skydiving landmarks.
For more information, please visit Samsung.com/ae/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold8/buy/