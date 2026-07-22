Samsung unveils pricier Galaxy Z Fold8 phones and new Galaxy Watch9 lineup

At its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on Wednesday, Samsung revealed its newest devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8. The company also launched two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, expanding its AI-powered ecosystem beyond phones. These new products are thinner, lighter, and more closely connected with Google's Gemini AI. However, they come with higher prices as memory chip costs keep rising and make premium electronics more expensive.