The rollout will begin later this year with an audio-only version of the Galaxy Glasses
Samsung is edging deeper into AI wearables, with its next big bet now officially on the table: smart glasses that will arrive in two stages over the next two years.
The company confirmed during its latest earnings call that it is developing AI-powered Galaxy Glasses, signalling a broader push into devices that blend everyday use with on-the-go intelligence.
Seong Cho, EVP of Samsung MX, said the company 'plans to deliver immersive multimodal AI experiences through diverse form factors such as AI glasses.'
Moreover, according to a new report from Android Headlines, fresh images of the Galaxy Smart Glasses have surfaced, with the publication claiming the renders are 'based on real-life pictures of a testing unit' currently being used internally.
If the leak proves accurate, Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses, reportedly codenamed Jinju, will not include a built-in display. Instead, they are said to focus on AI-powered functionality and content capture, featuring dual 12MP cameras integrated into the frame.
Android Headlines also reports that the wearable is expected to launch in 2026 in the US, with pricing tipped to fall between $379 and $449.
Unlike augmented reality glasses that rely on heads-up displays or visual overlays, Samsung’s approach appears more aligned with AI-assisted smart eyewear. The report further claims the glasses will heavily integrate Google’s Gemini AI features, which would fit with Samsung’s broader AI strategy.
The rollout will begin later this year with an audio-only version of the Galaxy Glasses. This model is expected to skip a display entirely but will still include a built-in camera and speakers, putting it in direct competition with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.
A second version, featuring a display, is expected to follow in 2026.
Based on early prototype leaks, the design appears deliberately low-key, closer to regular eyewear, with only subtle tech elements like a camera integrated into the frame.
Samsung’s move comes as competition in AI wearables picks up. The company is working with Google on the Android XR ecosystem, while other tech players and even fashion brands like Gucci are exploring similar smart eyewear concepts.
The direction across the industry is increasingly focused on wearables that act less like gadgets and more like seamless extensions of daily use.
Alongside the glasses, Samsung also offered a glimpse of a new earbud concept called the Galaxy Buds Able. Unlike traditional in-ear models, these are expected to use a clip-on design that attaches to the ear, similar to an ear cuff.
The form factor is already being explored by other brands, but Samsung’s entry suggests it’s looking to rework how everyday audio gear is worn rather than just how it sounds.
Samsung also flagged broader industry pressures during the earnings call. It warned that ongoing memory chip supply constraints could tighten further by 2027, potentially impacting smartphone pricing and slowing growth.
To offset this, the company plans to lean more heavily into premium devices, where margins are higher, while expecting a dip in tablet and laptop shipments.
Overall, Samsung’s roadmap points to a clear shift: doubling down on AI-driven wearables while preparing for a more uncertain hardware market in the years ahead.