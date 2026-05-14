Digital assets: Paving the way for institutional entry

There is a widening range of tokenised instruments that are attracting the interest of institutional investors – including sovereign and corporate bonds, fractionalised real-world assets (RWA), and stablecoins. HSBC is involved in many of the landmark digital asset transactions that have taken place so far.

When it comes to issuance, the creation of new digital assets has come a long way in recent years: major asset managers are launching new products, such as tokenised treasury and money market funds, while governments and corporates are issuing large-scale digital bonds.

One standout transaction was the issuance of the world’s largest digital bond by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in November last year. This multi-currency green bond – with tranches in HKD, RMB, USD, and EUR – raised HKD 10 billion (approximately USD 1.3 billion). Institutional investors from a variety of markets participated in the deal, which was facilitated by HSBC⁵.

The issuance of sovereign debt in digital form provides credence to the nascent asset class. And there is more to come. In February, The UK government selected HSBC as the platform provider for the Digital Gilt Instrument (DIGIT) pilot issuance, an initiative that puts the country in pole position among G7 nations to issue the first-ever tokenised sovereign bonds on a blockchain⁶.

Beyond bonds, there is a drive to tokenise real world assets like real estate, infrastructure, and commodities. Adding these high-value, illiquid assets onto a distributed ledger allows for fractionalisation, where the asset is split into multiple tokens that each represent a small transferable percentage of the asset.

This process can be seen in action in the HSBC Gold Token⁷, a retail product in Hong Kong where each unit represents the fractional ownership record of 0.001 troy ounce of gold, recorded on a distributed ledger. This innovative product broadens access to the gold market, while allowing for the transfer of ownership without moving the underlying physical asset.

The medium of exchange for digital assets is also a token. Stablecoins are a form of digital currency that are designed to maintain a fixed value, as they are pegged on a one-to-one basis to a highly liquid stable asset – such as USD.

As the cash equivalent of digital assets, stablecoins are able to function seamlessly within the digital space. They allow for money to be transferred on the distributed ledger, rather than via traditional banking methods, allowing for instant settlement.

HSBC is also active in this area, as it was recently granted a license by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to issue a stablecoin in Hong Kong⁸. The tokens will be launched in the second half of 2026 and will be used for everyday transactions, like peer-to-peer payments and subscribing to tokenised investments.