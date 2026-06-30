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New Galaxy twist? Samsung plans rollable-screen smartphone — next big shift from foldables?

Samsung eyes 2028 debut for 10-inch rollable phone that unfolds into a tablet

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rollable Galaxy concept aims to merge compact phone design with big-screen productivity
Rollable Galaxy concept aims to merge compact phone design with big-screen productivity
Money Today/X

Samsung is reportedly preparing to take its biggest leap yet in smartphone design, with plans to launch its first rollable display phone by 2028.

According to industry reports, the device could feature a 10-inch OLED screen that expands from a compact handset into a tablet-like form, marking a new phase in mobile innovation beyond foldables.

If realised, the concept would position Samsung at the forefront of next-generation devices, blending portability with large-screen productivity.

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According to Korea’s Money Today (via SamMobile), the device is being developed by Samsung Electronics, while Samsung Display is in advanced talks to supply the rollable OLED panels.

Key highlights

  • Launch timeline: First half of 2028

  • Display: 10-inch rollable OLED pane

  • Aspect ratio: 16:9

  • Resolution: Around 440ppi (as per Omdia estimates)

  • Goal: Bridge smartphone and tablet experience

  • Possible names: Galaxy Z Slide or Galaxy Z Roll

  • Manufacturing: Samsung Electronics + Samsung Display collaboration

10-inch display to bridge phone and tablet

Market research firm Omdia expects the device to feature a 10-inch rollable OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of around 440ppi.

The design is aimed at blurring the line between a premium smartphone and a productivity tablet, offering a larger screen in a compact form factor.

Samsung targets leadership in next-gen displays

Samsung Display is reportedly pushing to secure early dominance in rollable OLED technology, especially as Chinese competitors strengthen their position in foldable panels.

An industry source cited by Money Today said the company is in discussions to supply panels for a rollable device being developed under Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) division.

Possible Galaxy Z Slide branding

Reports suggest the device could be launched under the “Galaxy Z Slide” name, although Samsung has also trademarked “Galaxy Z Roll.”

A Samsung Electronics executive was quoted as saying internal development is underway with a target launch in early 2028, with a strong possibility of using Samsung Display panels.

Foldable legacy to continue

Samsung has led the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series and is now expected to extend its innovation push into rollable displays.

The rollout would also mark the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s foldable smartphone lineup, if timelines align.

Concept to reality still a challenge

While Samsung has showcased rollable and stretchable display concepts in the past, mass-market rollable smartphones remain technically complex.

Industry observers note that despite progress, durability and structural engineering challenges mean commercial rollout is still several years away.

Related Topics:
technologySamsungSmartphones

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