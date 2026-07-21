Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 7: 5 biggest upgrades that could make you switch

And the big theme appears to be clear: Wider, but still unmistakably a Galaxy Z Fold.

Ahead of the official launch, fresh official-looking renders have now surfaced online, offering a closer look at what could be Samsung’s next book-style foldable.

The company is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. Alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is reportedly preparing a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and potentially other devices.

Based on the latest leaks, Samsung may be changing the Fold formula once again ,but not necessarily in the way some owners may expect.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 already delivered one of the biggest design changes in the series, with a slimmer body, a larger-feeling cover display and a significantly upgraded 200-megapixel main camera. So, if you already own one, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a difficult job ahead of it.

Samsung’s next foldable flagship may be about to answer one of the biggest questions for Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners: what exactly are you getting by upgrading?

The phone is also rumoured to feature a new “Flex Titanium” design, which could bring changes to the folding mechanism and overall durability. As always, these details remain unconfirmed until Samsung officially announces the device.

The leaked renders show Samsung retaining its familiar flat-frame design, while the phone itself still appears remarkably slim despite the wider body. The rear panel features a vertically arranged dual-camera design in the renders, while the inner display appears to house a single camera.

For anyone coming from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, however, the question is whether the change will feel dramatic enough to justify another expensive upgrade.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears noticeably wider than earlier Fold models, with the larger footprint particularly visible when the phone is closed. That could make the outer screen feel more like a conventional smartphone display, potentially addressing one of the long-standing complaints about the Fold series.

The most obvious change is the shape.

According to GSMArena, tipster Roland Quandt has shared new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The leaked images show the phone in what appear to be Black, White and Purple colour options.

Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung may finally be going wider

Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: What could actually be better?

1. The cover screen could finally feel more normal

The biggest design change tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the wider outer display.

The phone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD+ cover screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the inner display could measure 7.6 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Both displays are tipped to use Dynamic LTPO AMOLED technology with refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

On paper, that sounds like a minor change, rather than a revolution. But in everyday use, a wider cover display could make a significant difference. Typing, scrolling, watching videos and using apps without opening the phone could all feel more natural.

That could be one of the strongest reasons for Fold 7 owners to consider upgrading, particularly if they find the current outer display too narrow.

Potential advantage over the Fold 7: A more comfortable, conventional cover-screen experience.