OpenAI acquired io for about $6.5 billion in 2025 and combined the business with its hardware operation. Apple said more than 400 former employees of the iPhone maker are now working at OpenAI, although the lawsuit focuses on specific allegations involving Tan, Liu and other recruits.

The discovery process will be important because it could give Apple access to internal communications, recruitment records and technical documents connected to OpenAI’s hardware development. Apple said in its filing that litigation and discovery were required to expose the scale of the alleged conduct.

A court order covering those requests could force OpenAI to separate disputed information from its hardware work while the litigation proceeds. Apple would still need to support its claims with evidence, while OpenAI will have an opportunity to challenge the allegations and present its defence.

The company wants the court to prevent OpenAI and the other defendants from possessing, using or disclosing its confidential information. It has also asked for the return of Apple property, restrictions on further access and an order preventing the destruction of evidence.

The case gives a clearer view of how seriously Apple views that threat. OpenAI has assembled former Apple engineers and designers, including people who worked on some of the company’s most successful products, while also building relationships with established electronics manufacturers and suppliers.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.