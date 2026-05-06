Apple may let iPhone users choose their own AI in iOS 27

iOS 27 could allow users to pick different AI systems for Siri and other tools
Dubai: Apple appears ready to loosen its grip on artificial intelligence inside the iPhone.
According to reports from TechCrunch and Bloomberg, the company is planning a major shift in iOS 27 that would allow users to choose which AI models power features across their devices — turning Apple Intelligence into something closer to a platform than a single assistant.
Internally referred to as “Extensions,” the feature would reportedly let iPhone, iPad and Mac users select third-party AI systems for tools such as Siri, writing assistance, image generation and other Apple Intelligence features through the Settings app. Models from companies including Google and Anthropic are said to already be under testing.
If implemented, the move would mark one of Apple’s biggest philosophical changes in years.
Historically, Apple has tightly controlled the software experience on its devices, building core services itself and limiting outside access to system-level functions. But the rapid rise of generative AI has changed the competitive landscape. Rivals including Google, Microsoft and OpenAI have moved aggressively to integrate AI assistants across search, productivity and operating systems, while Apple has faced criticism for rolling out AI features more cautiously.
Apple Intelligence, introduced as the company’s AI framework in 2024, currently combines on-device AI models with cloud-based processing through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system. Until now, ChatGPT integration has been Apple’s main external AI partnership. iOS 27 could dramatically expand that approach by turning the iPhone into a gateway for multiple competing AI systems.
That could fundamentally change how users interact with their devices.
Instead of one default assistant, users may eventually choose different AI engines depending on their priorities — whether that is creativity, reasoning, coding, search or privacy. One model could handle writing tasks, another could power Siri responses, while a separate model generates images or summarises notifications.
The timing is significant because the AI industry itself is rapidly fragmenting. OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta are all racing to position their models as the foundation layer for future consumer computing. By opening iOS to multiple AI providers, Apple may be trying to avoid tying the iPhone too closely to any single company’s technology while keeping users inside its ecosystem.
More details are expected at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month, where AI is anticipated to dominate much of the company’s software roadmap.