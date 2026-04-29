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Apple’s next AI move could completely change iPhone photography

New iOS 27 editing features may turn every iPhone photo into an AI-enhanced shot

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Apple is reportedly building AI tools to expand, enhance and reframe photos instantly.
Apple is reportedly building AI tools to expand, enhance and reframe photos instantly.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

For years, smartphone photography has been defined by what happens before you press the shutter — bigger sensors, sharper lenses, smarter computational imaging.

Apple’s next move appears focused on what happens after.

According to reporting from Engadget, Apple is preparing a suite of AI-powered photo editing tools for iOS 27, adding features that would let iPhone users automatically expand backgrounds, enhance image quality, and reframe shots after they are taken — turning the Photos app into a more capable editing studio powered by generative AI.

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The tools reportedly include three core features: Extend, which uses generative AI to create more background around a photo; Enhance, which automatically improves lighting and overall image quality; and Reframe, designed to adjust composition and perspective, particularly for spatial photos captured for immersive viewing. Existing tools such as Apple’s AI-powered Clean Up, which removes unwanted objects, are also expected to be folded into a broader “Apple Intelligence Tools” suite.

If the report holds, it would mark Apple’s clearest attempt yet to catch up in a category rivals have been building for years.

Google’s Magic Editor, introduced with Pixel devices, brought AI-powered background expansion, object repositioning, and scene reconstruction into mainstream smartphone photography. Samsung Electronics followed with Galaxy AI editing features that allow users to move, resize, or erase subjects with generative fill. Apple, by contrast, has so far taken a more measured path — focusing on cleanup, organization, and image generation tools rather than deep photo manipulation.

That could now be changing.

The timing is notable because Apple has quietly been laying the groundwork. Its acquisition of photo-editing powerhouse Pixelmator, maker of AI-enhanced tools like Photomator, expanded Apple’s bench of imaging software talent. Industry watchers have increasingly pointed to that deal as a sign Apple intends to strengthen native creative tools across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Bloomberg-reported details, echoed across technology publications, suggest iOS 27 will also emphasize stability, Siri upgrades, and broader Apple Intelligence integration, making AI photo editing part of a wider platform push rather than a standalone feature drop.

For iPhone users, the shift is simple: the camera may no longer be the final step in taking a photo.

The edit could become part of the shot itself.

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