Apple’s next iPhone update could fix messaging between iPhone and Android

New update brings encrypted chats and richer features across devices
For years, messaging between iPhone and Android users has been defined by a gap—different standards, different features, and crucially, different levels of security.
That gap may be narrowing.
Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.5 update is shaping up to deliver one of its most significant messaging changes yet: end-to-end encryption for messages sent between iPhones and Android devices using RCS. According to Forbes, the feature is currently being tested and could arrive with the next major iPhone software release in the coming weeks.
The change builds on Rich Communication Services (RCS), a newer messaging standard designed to replace SMS. Until now, messages between iPhone and Android users have lacked full encryption, even as iMessage conversations remained secure. With iOS 26.5, that distinction could begin to disappear.
The update is tied to evolving RCS standards, with newer versions expected to introduce richer messaging features such as improved media quality, formatting options like bold text, and eventually native video capabilities.
Other reports suggest the rollout may be gradual, depending on carrier support, meaning not all users will receive the full experience at once.
Coverage from TechRadar also highlights the privacy angle, noting that encrypted RCS messaging is a “major upgrade” currently being tested in beta versions of the software.
Beyond messaging, iOS 26.5 is expected to include smaller updates across services such as Maps, but the messaging overhaul remains the central shift.
For Apple, the update signals a subtle but important shift: strengthening cross-platform communication without abandoning its own ecosystem advantages.
For users, it may mean something simpler—messages that feel less divided, and more secure, regardless of the device on the other end.