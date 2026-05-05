End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging is rolling out, making cross-platform texts safer.
Dubai: The divide between blue bubbles and green bubbles is getting smaller — and far more secure.
After years of fragmented messaging between Apple iPhones and Google Android devices, end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging is finally rolling out across both platforms, marking one of the biggest upgrades to cross-platform texting since SMS first gave way to richer messaging features.
The update arrives with iOS 26.5, which adds support for encrypted RCS messages between Apple’s Messages app and Google Messages on Android, provided carriers support the feature. That means iPhone and Android users will be able to exchange messages, photos, videos and group chats with stronger privacy protections built directly into the default texting experience — without needing third-party apps such as Signal or WhatsApp.
For years, that has been the missing piece.
Apple’s iMessage has long offered end-to-end encryption for conversations between iPhone users, while Google separately built encryption into Google Messages for Android users. But messages sent between iPhone and Android devices — even after Apple adopted RCS — remained outside that security umbrella. They were richer than SMS, but not fully private by modern encrypted messaging standards.
The breakthrough comes after the GSM Association introduced a standard for interoperable encryption in RCS Universal Profile 3.0, giving Apple, Google and carriers a common framework for secure messaging across ecosystems. In practical terms, that turns default texting into something much closer to encrypted messaging apps consumers already rely on daily.
The timing is notable.
Messaging has become one of the fiercest battlegrounds in consumer tech, with privacy increasingly central to platform competition. By bringing encryption to iPhone-Android conversations, Apple and Google are quietly addressing one of the biggest long-standing weaknesses in mainstream texting: the lack of secure communication across devices made by different companies.