New update features AI playlists, offline song recognition, and new emojis
Dubai: Apple’s iOS 26.4 update has been officially out, introducing a range of new features designed to make the iPhone experience more personalised and efficient.
With upgrades spanning Apple Music, accessibility, and daily usability, the latest release has focused on simplifying how users interact with their devices.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Leading the changes is playlist playground, a beta feature that allows users to create playlists simply by describing what they want. Instead of manually selecting tracks, the system generates a complete playlist with a title, description, and tracklist.
Another feature is concerts, which connects users with live events happening nearby. By analysing listening habits, it recommends shows from artists already in the user’s library while also suggesting new performers.
Moreover, Apple has now enabled music recognition without an internet connection. Through the control centre, users can identify songs even when offline, with results automatically appearing once connectivity is restored.
The update has also refreshed the visual side of Apple Music. Album and playlist pages now shows full-screen backgrounds, creating a more immersive experience.
Complementing this is the ambient music widget that brings curated playlists for sleep, chill, productivity, and wellbeing directly to the home screen, allowing users to quickly set the mood throughout the day.
Apple has continued to expand its accessibility features in the new iOS 26.4. Users can now reduce bright effects that may cause discomfort by tapping on elements like buttons.
Access to subtitle and caption settings has also been made easier while viewing content through the captions icon.
Additionally, reduce motion setting has been improved to lessen animations of the liquid glass for users who are sensitive to screen motion.
Alongside major additions, the update has included several refinements that improve daily use. One of the exciting parts has been the eight new emojis to the keyboard, including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, distorted face, treasure chest, hairy creature, and fight cloud, giving users more variety to conversations.
Keyboard accuracy has also been enhanced for faster typing, reminders can be marked as urgent and filtered more easily, and family members using shared accounts now have more flexibility with their own payment methods.
In addition, creative tools in freeform have been expanded, offering more advanced image editing capabilities and additional content options. The update has further added support for the latest AirPods Max model.
iOS 26.4 may not dramatically change how the iPhone looks at first glance, but its focus has aligned with how users increasingly rely on their devices throughout the day. It has also included important bug fixes and security updates.
For users who rely on Apple Music or want a more personalised and accessible iPhone experience, this update delivers meaningful improvements without drastically changing how the device works.
If your device supports it, updating is recommended to take advantage of the latest enhancements and protections.