“We started by investigating why Claude chose to blackmail. We believe the original source of the behaviour was internet text that portrays AI as evil and interested in self-preservation. Our post-training at the time wasn’t making it worse—but it also wasn’t making it better,” Anthropic wrote in a post on X. “We found that training Claude on demonstrations of aligned behaviour wasn’t enough. Our best interventions involved teaching Claude to deeply understand why misaligned behaviour is wrong,” it added.