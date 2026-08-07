Samsung Galaxy Watch review: The Android smartwatch to beat

Samsung's latest smartwatch builds on a strong design with practical refinements
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch8 arrives with thoughtful refinements rather than a dramatic redesign, and that is exactly what many Android users have been waiting for. It builds on an already capable smartwatch with a slimmer case, brighter display and tighter software integration. The result is a polished wearable that feels more comfortable throughout the day while keeping Samsung firmly at the front of the Android smartwatch market. For Galaxy phone owners in particular, it is one of the easiest smartwatches to recommend.
Best for: Android users, especially Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners
Bottom line: A refined Wear OS smartwatch with excellent display quality, smooth performance and deep Galaxy ecosystem integration.
The Galaxy Watch8 continues Samsung's circular smartwatch design while introducing a noticeably slimmer profile. According to Samsung, it is around 11 percent thinner than the previous generation, making it easier to wear throughout long workdays, workouts and overnight tracking. The watch is available in 40mm, 44mm and 46mm sizes, with aluminium construction and sapphire crystal protecting the AMOLED display.
Display quality remains one of its biggest strengths. Brightness reaches up to 500 nit, making notifications, maps and workout information easier to read outdoors under strong sunlight, an important consideration for users in the UAE. Samsung also includes dual frequency GPS, NFC for contactless payments, Bluetooth 5.3, optional LTE variants, and water resistance with an IP68 rating.
The watch runs Wear OS Powered by Samsung with One UI Watch 8, giving users access to Google's app ecosystem alongside Samsung's own software. Google Gemini support joins familiar services such as Google Maps, Calendar and Play Store, while Samsung Health remains central to fitness and wellness tracking. Health features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition measurement and workout tracking, although these are intended for general wellness rather than medical use.
The Galaxy Watch8 focuses less on headline grabbing changes and more on refining the experience users interact with every day. Samsung's updated processor keeps navigation responsive, apps launch quickly and scrolling through menus remains fluid even with multiple notifications arriving throughout the day. Samsung's redesigned Dynamic Lug system also improves comfort by allowing the watch to sit closer to the wrist.
Battery life sees a modest improvement thanks to slightly larger battery capacities and software optimisation. Samsung quotes up to 56 amp hours with the Always On Display enabled, while reviews generally report between one and one and a half days with mixed use before recharging becomes necessary. Heavy GPS workouts or continuous health monitoring can reduce that, but the watch comfortably handles a full day with room to spare for most users. It remains a daily charging smartwatch rather than a multi day endurance model.
Android integration is where the Galaxy Watch8 earns its strongest recommendation. Pairing with Samsung phones unlocks the fullest feature set, including tighter Samsung Health integration, smoother device syncing and access to Galaxy ecosystem features. Notifications are handled well, voice commands through Gemini feel natural, and Wear OS continues to offer one of the richest smartwatch app libraries available.
For UAE users, the bright AMOLED display performs well in intense sunshine, while the slim design makes it comfortable beneath long sleeves during office hours or while exercising outdoors in warmer weather. The watch is also well suited to flat living, where quick access to notifications, timers, smart home controls and contactless payments becomes genuinely useful throughout the day.
Slimmer design that feels more comfortable throughout the day.
Bright AMOLED display that remains easy to read outdoors.
Strong integration with Android, especially Samsung Galaxy phones.
Smooth Wear OS software with access to Google's app ecosystem.
The Galaxy Watch8 makes the most sense for Android users who want a premium smartwatch that balances everyday convenience with fitness and wellness tracking. Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners benefit the most because the software integration feels seamless across notifications, Samsung Health and connected services.
Those already using a Galaxy Watch7 may find the improvements relatively modest, as many software features are expected to reach the earlier model. Buyers coming from watches that are several generations old, or anyone moving from a basic fitness tracker, will notice a much bigger step forward in design, speed and usability.
Samsung has avoided unnecessary reinvention with the Galaxy Watch8, choosing instead to improve comfort, display quality and software without sacrificing the strengths that already made the series popular. The slimmer design is immediately noticeable, Wear OS continues to mature, and the close relationship with Galaxy smartphones creates one of the smoothest Android smartwatch experiences available.
Battery life remains the one area where some rivals can last longer, but for users who already charge their smartwatch daily, that is unlikely to outweigh the overall package. If you want a smartwatch that handles notifications, payments, navigation, fitness tracking and everyday productivity with confidence, the Galaxy Watch8 remains the Android smartwatch to beat.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.