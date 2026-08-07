Samsung Galaxy Watch review: The Android smartwatch to beat

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch8 arrives with thoughtful refinements rather than a dramatic redesign, and that is exactly what many Android users have been waiting for. It builds on an already capable smartwatch with a slimmer case, brighter display and tighter software integration. The result is a polished wearable that feels more comfortable throughout the day while keeping Samsung firmly at the front of the Android smartwatch market. For Galaxy phone owners in particular, it is one of the easiest smartwatches to recommend.

Key facts

What you get

The watch runs Wear OS Powered by Samsung with One UI Watch 8, giving users access to Google's app ecosystem alongside Samsung's own software. Google Gemini support joins familiar services such as Google Maps, Calendar and Play Store, while Samsung Health remains central to fitness and wellness tracking. Health features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition measurement and workout tracking, although these are intended for general wellness rather than medical use.

Display quality remains one of its biggest strengths. Brightness reaches up to 500 nit, making notifications, maps and workout information easier to read outdoors under strong sunlight, an important consideration for users in the UAE. Samsung also includes dual frequency GPS, NFC for contactless payments, Bluetooth 5.3, optional LTE variants, and water resistance with an IP68 rating.

The Galaxy Watch8 continues Samsung's circular smartwatch design while introducing a noticeably slimmer profile. According to Samsung, it is around 11 percent thinner than the previous generation, making it easier to wear throughout long workdays, workouts and overnight tracking. The watch is available in 40mm, 44mm and 46mm sizes, with aluminium construction and sapphire crystal protecting the AMOLED display.

How it performs

The Galaxy Watch8 focuses less on headline grabbing changes and more on refining the experience users interact with every day. Samsung's updated processor keeps navigation responsive, apps launch quickly and scrolling through menus remains fluid even with multiple notifications arriving throughout the day. Samsung's redesigned Dynamic Lug system also improves comfort by allowing the watch to sit closer to the wrist.

Battery life sees a modest improvement thanks to slightly larger battery capacities and software optimisation. Samsung quotes up to 56 amp hours with the Always On Display enabled, while reviews generally report between one and one and a half days with mixed use before recharging becomes necessary. Heavy GPS workouts or continuous health monitoring can reduce that, but the watch comfortably handles a full day with room to spare for most users. It remains a daily charging smartwatch rather than a multi day endurance model.

Android integration is where the Galaxy Watch8 earns its strongest recommendation. Pairing with Samsung phones unlocks the fullest feature set, including tighter Samsung Health integration, smoother device syncing and access to Galaxy ecosystem features. Notifications are handled well, voice commands through Gemini feel natural, and Wear OS continues to offer one of the richest smartwatch app libraries available.