Garmin Forerunner review: The running watch worth the money

Finding a running watch that delivers meaningful training data without moving into premium pricing is becoming easier, and the Garmin Forerunner 165 is one of the strongest examples. It combines accurate GPS tracking, a bright AMOLED display and Garmin's coaching tools in a package aimed at runners rather than general smartwatch users. The verdict is straightforward: if running is your main sport, this is a better long term investment than many feature packed smartwatches.

Key facts

What you get

Battery life is one of its biggest strengths. Garmin rates the watch for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, with considerably longer endurance than most mainstream smartwatches that typically require charging every day or two. Depending on GPS usage, many users can comfortably get through a week of regular training before reaching for the charger.

Inside, the watch supports GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite systems for outdoor tracking. It records pace, distance, elevation, cadence and wrist based heart rate, alongside training metrics such as VO2 Max estimates, recovery time, race predictions and Garmin Coach training plans. Garmin also includes Morning Report, suggested daily workouts and sleep tracking as part of its broader wellness features, although these should be viewed as general lifestyle information rather than medical measurements.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is built around a 43mm lightweight case with a 1.2 inch AMOLED touchscreen and Garmin's familiar five button control system. The touchscreen makes menus easier to navigate, while the physical buttons remain useful during runs when sweaty hands or rain can make touch controls less reliable. The watch is water resistant upto 1 meter and weighs just 39g, making it comfortable enough for all-day wear.

How it performs

The Forerunner 165 succeeds because it concentrates on the needs of runners instead of trying to replace a smartphone. GPS tracking is generally accurate, pace data is easy to follow during workouts and Garmin Connect remains one of the strongest training ecosystems available for recreational athletes. TechRadar praised the watch for delivering many features previously reserved for more expensive Garmin models, including wrist based running power and Garmin Coach plans, while also highlighting its lightweight design and dependable battery life.

The AMOLED display is another major improvement over earlier entry level Forerunner models. Colours are vibrant, workout screens remain easy to read in bright daylight and navigating menus feels more modern than older memory in pixel displays. Several long term users also report that sunlight visibility remains excellent during outdoor sessions.

For runners in the UAE, battery life and outdoor visibility matter throughout much of the year. Long runs in warm weather become easier when the display stays readable without constantly increasing brightness, while fewer charging sessions mean less chance of discovering an empty battery before an early morning workout.

There are a few features reserved for Garmin's higher end Forerunner models. The 165 does not include multi band GPS or advanced metrics such as Training Readiness and Training Status. Serious marathon runners analysing every aspect of performance may eventually outgrow it, but for most recreational runners those omissions are unlikely to affect day to day training. TechRadar and Wirecutter both position it as an excellent entry into Garmin's running ecosystem rather than a stripped down compromise.