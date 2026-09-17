The health trends taking over your feed: What UAE doctors want you to know

Viral health trends can carry risks when followed without professional medical advice
Dubai: Social media has made health information more accessible than ever, but UAE doctors are warning residents not to mistake viral advice for medically sound guidance.
From extreme fasting and “detox” diets to unverified supplements, appearance-driven “maxxing” trends, and home remedies, health-related content can spread rapidly online without taking into account a person’s medical history, medications, or underlying conditions.
Doctors have noted that the problem is not that all health content on social media is wrong. Rather, advice that may be suitable for one person can be unsafe for another, particularly when it encourages people to self-diagnose or treat themselves without medical supervision.
Dr. Bassam Mohammed, emergency specialist at Prime Hospital, has bared that doctors are increasingly concerned about health trends that promote quick fixes or dramatic results.
Among the trends he has highlighted were extreme fasting and detox diets, excessive use of vitamins and supplements, “maxxing” practices aimed at changing physical appearance, unproven home remedies, self-medication with antibiotics or steroids, and products claiming to offer rapid weight loss or “miracle” cures.
“In healthcare, popularity is not proof. Evidence, safety and individual medical needs should always come first,” Mohammed told Gulf News.
Some seemingly harmless products can also create problems. Herbal remedies and supplements, for example, may cause side effects or interact with prescribed medicines.
In some cases, relying on an online remedy can also delay a person from seeking medical attention for a potentially serious condition.
Doctors are not necessarily advising patients to ignore everything they see online.
In fact, Dr. Eman Abdul Kader Alabar, specialist in internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, has mentioned that social media can sometimes encourage people to take a greater interest in their health.
Patients have been increasingly bringing posts and videos they have seen online into medical consultations. Rather than dismissing these concerns, doctors can use them as an opportunity to explain what is supported by evidence and what may be misleading or taken out of context.
“Rather than simply dismissing what they have read, it is important to understand their concerns, explain the evidence clearly, and discuss what is appropriate for their individual circumstances,” shared Alabar.
A video describing symptoms, a diet, or a treatment may leave out important details that would normally be considered during a medical assessment, including a person’s age, medical history, existing conditions, and medications.
One common misconception is that a product is automatically safe because it has been described as “natural.”
“Herbal products, supplements, and home remedies can cause side effects, interact with prescribed medicines or delay the diagnosis and treatment of a serious condition,” explained Mohammed.
The same has applied to products marketed as wellness solutions or fast routes to weight loss. A polished social media presentation or a large number of views does not provide evidence that a product works or is appropriate for everyone.
Doctors have cautioned against using prescription medicines in ways they were not intended to be used, particularly when recommendations come from social media personalities rather than qualified healthcare professionals.
Before following a health tip seen online, residents can make a few basic checks.
First, consider who is giving the advice. Is the person a licensed healthcare professional or simply sharing personal experience?
Second, look for evidence. Is the claim supported by recognised medical organisations or reliable scientific research?
Third, ask whether there is a commercial interest behind the advice. A post promoting a particular supplement, treatment, or product deserves additional scrutiny.
"I would suggest a simple 'pause, check, then share' approach before trusting medical information online. Check whether the advice applies to you. Age, pregnancy, medical conditions, allergies, kidney or liver function, and other medications can completely change whether something is appropriate," advised Dr. Ayesha Siddiqa, specialist internal medicine at Aster Clinic.
She added, "For UAE residents, information can be checked against reputable sources such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, or Dubai Health Authority, as well as established international medical organisations."
Doctors have stressed that the answer is not to stop people from looking up health information. Online information should become the beginning of a conversation with a qualified healthcare professional rather than the basis for self-diagnosis or treatment.
"In the UAE, people are exposed to health content from many countries, healthcare systems and regulatory environments, so context matters. Advice that refers to a product, treatment, or professional standard elsewhere may not apply in the same way locally," said Nargiza Noimann Zander, clinical psychologist and founder of X-Technology.
She added, "Before sharing medical information, I would always ask whether it could lead someone to delay proper care, stop treatment, spend money unnecessarily, or become more anxious about normal symptoms."
For someone who sees a worrying claim or a new health trend online, the simplest approach is to pause before acting. Is the information backed by evidence? Is it safe? And is it actually suitable for oneself?
For UAE residents navigating an endless stream of health videos, posts and influencers, that distinction can be an important safeguard.