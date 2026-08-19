Six compulsory subjects remain, while pupils can choose AI, arts or health sciences
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has set out a revised study framework for Grade 11 and 12 pupils in the general and advanced streams, grouping subjects into three categories, compulsory, scientific and elective, in an effort to balance core academic requirements with greater choice ahead of university.
Under the study plan, which applies to government schools and private schools following the ministry curriculum, all pupils will take six compulsory subjects: Arabic, Islamic Education, Social Studies and Moral Education, English, Mathematics, and Physical and Health Education. The same number of periods will be allocated to these subjects in both the general and advanced streams, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The compulsory subjects account for 24 periods a week. Mathematics receives the largest share, with seven periods, followed by English with six and Arabic with five. Islamic Education, Social Studies and Moral Education, and Physical and Health Education each receive two periods.
Together, Arabic, English and Mathematics account for 18 of the 24 compulsory periods.
A second group covers the scientific subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology. These are set according to the pupil’s grade and academic stream and are not treated as electives.
The ministry said the number of periods and the courses studied will vary between the general and advanced streams, reflecting the different academic requirements of each pathway.
The third group gives pupils a degree of choice. Elective areas include artificial intelligence and technology, arts, and health sciences. Pupils may select one or two elective subjects, with the number of periods varying according to their stream and whether their school also teaches a third language.
The inclusion of artificial intelligence and technology gives secondary-school pupils an opportunity to study subjects linked to emerging technologies and future skills, while retaining options for those interested in the arts or health sciences.
The framework is designed to give pupils more flexibility without allowing them to build their entire programme independently.
They will continue to follow a common academic foundation, alongside science subjects determined by their stream, before choosing from a defined set of electives.
The ministry said the structure is intended to combine the requirements of the national curriculum with preparation for higher education, while allowing pupils in their final two years of school to explore fields that more closely reflect their interests and future study plans.