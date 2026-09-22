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Sharjah Police earns ISO 26000 social responsibility standard

Certification recognises efforts in community engagement and sustainable development

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Sharjah Police earns ISO 26000 certification for social responsibility.
Sharjah Police earns ISO 26000 certification for social responsibility.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has secured the ISO 26000 international standard for social responsibility, recognising its efforts to integrate social responsibility into policing and apply it across governance, human rights, workplace practices, environmental protection and community engagement.

The certification reflects the force’s adoption of international best practices aimed at supporting sustainable development, social stability and community cohesion, while improving the quality of services provided to the public.

The achievement follows Sharjah Police’s efforts to establish comprehensive social responsibility policies and incorporate them into its institutional strategies and operations. These policies have been translated into initiatives designed to respond to community needs and support the stability and cohesion of society.

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Supporting UAE family goals

The certification also complements the objectives of the UAE’s Year of the Family, which seeks to strengthen family bonds, support family stability and growth, and encourage positive participation and interaction among different segments of society.

Brigadier Faisal bin Nassar, Director-General of the General Department of Community Prevention and Protection, said the certification reflects Sharjah Police’s approach to making social responsibility an integral part of the policing system.

He said the force was working to translate social responsibility into practical initiatives and practices with a sustainable impact, adding that the achievement strengthens the link between institutional performance and the police force’s community role.

Bin Nassar said the move also supports the aspirations of the Emirate of Sharjah and the strategic directions of the UAE.

Six core areas

ISO 26000 provides guidance for organisations on key areas of social responsibility. For Sharjah Police, these include strengthening governance, supporting human rights, developing workplace practices, protecting the environment, increasing community participation and improving services for customers and beneficiaries.

The standard is intended to guide institutional performance while encouraging organisations to consider their wider social and environmental impact.

Sharjah Police said obtaining the standard represents the outcome of continued efforts to embed social responsibility within its overall strategy rather than treating it as a separate initiative.

The achievement further reinforces the force’s focus on institutional performance, sustainable development, community participation and quality of life, while supporting its wider role in contributing to a stable and cohesive society.

Related Topics:
My-communitySharjahSharjah Police

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