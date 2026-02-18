Sharjah Police earn three excellence awards

Employee of determination among winners at UAE Interior Ministry ceremony
The Sharjah Police General Headquarters has won three awards at the seventh edition of the Minister of Interior Excellence Award 2026, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Lt. Gen. Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Sharjah Police secured honours in two institutional categories and one individual category. The force achieved first place in the leading entity for leadership – best government communication entity category, in recognition of its advanced communication and media system, which was recognised as a leading model in government communication.
Khorfakkan Comprehensive Police Station also received the silver award for best comprehensive police station, reflecting the quality of its security and traffic services and ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience in line with the highest standards of excellence.
At the individual level, civilian employee Darrar Abbas Al Hosani won the people of determination award in recognition of his professional excellence and effective contributions to the workplace.
Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the achievement reflects a clear strategic vision focused on institutional excellence, empowering national talent and translating initiatives into tangible results that enhance community safety and stability.
He added that the accomplishment is the outcome of integrated teamwork guided by a culture of excellence and continuous improvement aimed at strengthening performance, improving service efficiency and reinforcing Sharjah Police’s position as a leading model in institutional policing.
Major general bin Amer congratulated the teams on the achievement, praising their dedication and stressing that maintaining such performance levels requires continued development and stronger institutional integration aligned with the leadership’s vision, while contributing to improving quality of life and supporting the UAE’s comprehensive development goals.